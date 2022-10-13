Read full article on original website
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
‘Road diet’ seeks to reduce crashes, speeding on Main Avenue in Warwick
The four-lane roadway will be reduced to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane in the center.
‘This is unacceptable’: McKee calls on RIPTA to address service disruptions
In a letter written to RIPTA's board of directors on Oct. 13, McKee criticized the agency for how the disruptions are affecting Providence students.
vineyardgazette.com
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal
Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
Turnto10.com
Crash on I-95 southbound in Warwick causes delays during morning commute
(WJAR) — A crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Warwick caused traffic delays during the Friday morning commute. The crash happened near exit 24B and has blocked numerous lanes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. RIDOT says the left shoulder, left lane, left-center lane, and center lane,...
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Brown Daily Herald
Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal
Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: NK native puts his own touches on new dental practice
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Dr. Justin Labbe is living the dream — his professional dream of owning a dental practice. On August 1, he assumed ownership of Dutchman Dental and changed the name to Signature Dental at the 26 South County Commons Way office to put his stamp on it.
GoLocalProv
Historic William Aplin House Hits the Market for $800K
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This property is the coupling of history and modern updates. The first floor has been used for an upscale salon and can be transformed back into residential. Beautifully updated inside and out and unmatched parking. Rare at the price and location. Residential Properties offers...
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Lost in EG & Lots of Arguing
8:58 a.m. – A member of Westminster Unitarian Church told police he’d noticed on Friday their Black Lives Matter and Pride flags had been taken (read more HERE). He said he also noticed around the back one of their picnic tables had been moved and their fire pit damaged, although he was uncertain the two incidents were connected.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 10/14/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 16 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
nerej.com
Casey of Sweeney Real Estate leases 10,000 s/f at West Davisville Commons
North Kingstown, RI DuraBody Inc., signed a 10,000 s/f lease agreement at 342 Compass Circle. The group joins the West Davisville Commons, a 400,000 s/f industrial complex located at Quonset Point. DuraBody Inc., designs, manufactures and services trucks, trailers and specialized equipment. Kevin Casey of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal...
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
theweektoday.com
Report: sea level rise poses risk for Marion, Mattapoisett
As soon as 2050, Marion and Mattapoisett could see daily coastal flooding, impacting 156 buildings and 3.5 miles of roads in the two towns. According to a report released by the Trustees of Reservations, a non-profit that works to conserve 27,000 miles of coastlines across the state, coastal communities along Buzzards Bay could see disastrous effects of sea-level rise in the next 30 years.
Tractor-trailer rollover leaves highway watermelon-logged
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
