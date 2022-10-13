Read full article on original website
‘Games Of Thrones’ Exec Frank Doelger To Helm Surveillance Thriller Series ‘Concordia’ For ZDF, MBC, France Télévisions and Hulu Japan
Frank Doelger is helming a surveillance drama set that counts broadcasters ZDF, MBC and France Télévisions and streamer Hulu Japan as partners. The Game of Thrones executive producer is showrunner and executive producer on the six-part Concordia, which has gone into production, with shooting taking place in various locations in Rome, northern Italy and Leipzig, Germany. His Beta Film- and ZDF Studios-owned joint venture production house Intaglio Films is producing. Barbara Eder, who is attached to Doelger’s Mipcom launch drama The Swarm, which we wrote about last week ahead of the market, is directing the show, which is shooting in English. Ute Leonhardt, Rafferty Thwaites, Jan Wünschmann and Robert Franke are...
David Tennant’s ‘Litvinenko’ Sells to AMC+, Sundance Now
The David Tennant-starring “Litvinenko” has sold into AMC+ and Sundance Now in the U.S., along with a host of other buyers in 80 international markets. The drama has pre-sold ahead of its debut on ITV’s forthcoming U.K. streaming service ITVX, which launches this fall, and NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the Nordics, Netherlands, Poland and Baltics. Written by George Kay (“Lupin”) and produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, the drama tells the story of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer, whose death from polonium poisoning in November 2006 triggered one of the...
Highlyy Delivers The ‘Soldier’ Video
Think about where most people are at 18 years old. Some are heading off to college or taking on their first full-time job. In the midst of all of those teens looking to make their mark on the world, a unique group exists. Some of these 18-year-olds are heading off to play a professional sport or play a part in a major Netflix series. What group does Highlyy fall in? Well, she’s working with Tion Wayne and crafting hit singles like “Soldier.”
TikTok’s Parent Company Begins Talks To Expand Music Streaming Service Into ‘More Than A Dozen Markets’
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has reportedly developed plans to expand its music streaming service, Resso, into more than a dozen new markets. While the streaming service’s planned expansion does not include the U.S., the Wall Street Journal indicates that it would put Resso into direct competition with streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify. In addition to expanding into new markets, ByteDance reportedly plans to incorporate Resso into TikTok down the line. However, significant hurdles still exist.
‘CSI’ Creator Anthony Zuiker Pacts With Sinclair to Create Original Content for Stations and Outside Buyers
Anthony Zuiker and Sinclair Broadcast Group have struck an unusual deal that calls for the “CSI” creator to work with the station group giant on crafting original content, some drawn from Sinclair’s wealth of local news archives. The plan is to sell shows in syndication to other stations as well as to assemble docu series pulled from the archives of its 185 TV stations that can be licensed to outside buyers. Zuiker will also consult with Sinclair’s news directors and journalists on amping up the storytelling qualities of local news reports, particularly on big national stories. Zuiker was recruited for the job by Scott...
John Boyega Talks TV Ambitions, ‘Attack The Block’ Sequel & How Opportunities For Diverse Talent Have Improved Since His Impassioned Black Lives Matter Speech – Mipcom Cannes
John Boyega is one of a diminishing number of Hollywood film stars that hasn’t yet dived properly into the world of high-end TV drama. The 30-year-old actor has made several appearances on television—most notably winning plaudits for his searing portrait of a London policeman in Steve McQueen’s multi-award-winning BBC/Prime Video anthology Small Axe—but his career has largely been defined by roles in movies like Attack the Block and the third Star Wars trilogy. This may all be about to change if closely held plans come to fruition: Boyega’s production company, UpperRoom Productions, has, in his words, “something potentially big brewing”. “The project...
Marvel Shelves ‘Blade’ And Shifts Theatrical Calendar
There is a bit of shuffling going on at Marvel. Deadline has reported that the newest Blade film, led by Mahershala Ali, is shelved until further notice. While disappointing, this is not all that surprising. Ali and company were expected to begin filming this fall, but plans were altered when the film lost its director, Bassam Tariq.
Young LGBTQ+ people more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online
Young LGBTQ+ people are more than twice as likely to experience hate speech online compared with those who identify as heterosexual, according to a new report on how young people use the internet. The annual Digital Youth Index study found that minority groups were also more likely to feel being...
Stormzy Releases ‘Hide & Seek’
Sometimes, it’s difficult to explain to U.S. audiences just how big certain acts are overseas. For example, how do you explain to an average U.S. listener that a masterful writer like Santan Dave is as big as Kendrick Lamar in certain parts of the world? Fortunately, those days are changing. Whether it’s Wizkid and Burna Boy dominating summer playlists for two consecutive summers or Giggs getting a co-sign from Jay-Z for the whole world to hear, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore or deny for the average U.S. listener to deny the success of other artists within the diaspora. That’s a roundabout way of saying that when a star like Stormzy returns, it matters regardless of where you are on the globe.
Meek Mill, Asake Added To Afro Nation Lineup
Afro Nation may not return to Ghana until December 28-29, but the festival is already looking to bring out a few holiday season surprises. This morning, Meek Mill and Asake joined the festival lineup. Meek Mill and Asake will take the stage alongside Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, Black Sherif, P-Square, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh. Davido and Stonebwoy will serve as the headliners.
