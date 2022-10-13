ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police

A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
BreakingAC

Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally

A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
Daily Voice

Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor

A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
NewsBreak
nj1015.com

Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
midjersey.news

October 14, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Officials say that around 6:45 a.m. a Capital Health Medic unit was involved in an accident at Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue with entrapment. The paramedic was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert. Trenton Fire Department responded to the scene for extrication, TEMS and additional paramedics were called to the scene to treat the injured. Trenton Police is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
