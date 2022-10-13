Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Gas station drive-by shooting leaves two injured in East Mount Airy
A drive-by shooting at a gas station left two people injured in East Mount Airy.
Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City
Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.
Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police
A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
Assault arrest made in Wildwood H2Oi rally
A Monmouth County man has been arrested in the assault of a police officer during the chaos at an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last month. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The Cape May County Prosecutor’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder, Attempted Murder Charges For 23-Year-Old Trenton Man In Double Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a May double shooting, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 14. Kahiree Peterson, 23, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and several weapons offenses in the May shooting that took the life of Ali Abdullah and seriously hurt another man, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
fox29.com
Burlington County firefighters battle fatal fire at senior living community
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. - Firefighters in Burlington County are investigating the cause of a fatal fire in Burlington. According to officials, crews were called to the J. Frank Budd Building, a senior citizen living development, on the 200 block of East Pearl Street Saturday morning, just after 11:30, for a fire alarm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nj1015.com
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
N.J. man gets 14 years after admitting to manslaughter charge, prosecutor says
A Union County man has been sentenced to serve 14 years in a New Jersey prison for the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in Linden two years ago, authorities said Friday. Dion M. Johnson, 40, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole for the death of Darrell Q. McKoy, 38, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
midjersey.news
October 14, 2022
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Officials say that around 6:45 a.m. a Capital Health Medic unit was involved in an accident at Prospect Street and Bellevue Avenue with entrapment. The paramedic was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center as a Trauma Alert. Trenton Fire Department responded to the scene for extrication, TEMS and additional paramedics were called to the scene to treat the injured. Trenton Police is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.
Philadelphia police ID 4th suspect in shooting near Roxborough High School; currently at large
Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently at large.
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
Comments / 0