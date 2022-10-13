Read full article on original website
Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
Alaska crabbers rip conservation decision to cancel over $200M harvest: 'Unbelievable'
Alaska officials canceled the fall and winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time over population concerns, prompting strong reactions to the move.
gcaptain.com
Climate Change Decimates Alaska Snow Crab Fishery
By John Konrad (gCaptain) The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said this week that it had canceled the winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time ever. Authorities estimate that 90 percent of the population has been lost. Biologists say that the warming of the...
Monster Catfish Caught In The Tennessee River? Hold That Thought.
This photo, being widely circulated on social media, is supposedly of a catfish caught in Wheeler Lake near Wheeler Dam. Does this prove the legend of giant catfish in the Tennessee River? Hold your hooks, fellas - let's take a closer look at this before we completely go for the bait.
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside
Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
Russian and Chinese Navy Ships Spotted Less Than 100 Miles off U.S. Coast
The Russian and Chinese navies are in their second week of joint-patrols in the Pacific.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
iheart.com
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico
A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
