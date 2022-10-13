Prize winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
The winner for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is Clayeton Davis from Burlington.Immunologist discusses the vast impact of St. Jude Dream Home funding
Prize winners
- Mark Leach: Westminster- $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row® row shopping spree
- Barbara Anderson: Arvada – 2022 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln
- Bonnie Martinez: Thornton – $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending
- Beth Hellman: Evergreen – $5,000 gas gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending
About the 2022 Denver St. Jude Dream Home
Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision
Estimated value: $850,000
16108 E. 111th Place
Commerce City, CO 80022
- 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, flex space and bonus room totaling an estimated 4,300 square ft.
- Three-car spacious garage
- Finished basement with activity room
- Luxurious spa bathroom in Owner’s suite
- Enlarged back patio
- Home located directly on the Buffalo Run
- Golf Course
- Chef’s kitchen featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and quartz countertops
