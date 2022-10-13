ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prize winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FcNr6_0iXhPe4Q00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.

The winner for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is Clayeton Davis from Burlington.

Immunologist discusses the vast impact of St. Jude Dream Home funding

Prize winners

  • Mark Leach: Westminster- $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row® row shopping spree
  • Barbara Anderson: Arvada – 2022 Lincoln Corsair, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln
  • Bonnie Martinez: Thornton – $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending
  • Beth Hellman: Evergreen – $5,000 gas gift card, courtesy of NFM Lending

About the 2022 Denver St. Jude Dream Home

Built by Oakwood Homes in the Reunion Subdivision

Estimated value: $850,000

16108 E. 111th Place
Commerce City, CO 80022

  • 7 bedrooms, 4 baths, flex space and bonus room totaling an estimated 4,300 square ft.
  • Three-car spacious garage
  • Finished basement with activity room
  • Luxurious spa bathroom in Owner’s suite
  • Enlarged back patio
  • Home located directly on the Buffalo Run
  • Golf Course
  • Chef’s kitchen featuring Bosch stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and quartz countertops
Former St. Jude patient dedicates career to giving back

FOX31 & Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are proud partners for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a community service project to support the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

