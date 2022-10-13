ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Meteor lights up night sky in Pacific Northwest

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
A meteor lit up the sky with a bright bluish-green flash over the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday night, according to multiple accounts and videos.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 News the meteor fell at about 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to Don Brownlee of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Washington, the “fireball” was likely a rock from an asteroid or comet that broke up during its high-velocity entry to earth.

Brownlee told KIRO 7 News that if large chunks of rock survived, there would usually be reports of sonic booms and since no booms were reported, perhaps only dust survived.

Sam Kim of Redmond said he was driving, facing west toward Seattle, when his dashcam caught the meteor flash.

Liliana Hasija of Issaquah saw the meteor on a security camera.

The meteor was even spotted in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

Alan Hensley of Bonney Lake saw the meteor in Bonney Lake.

