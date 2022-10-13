ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

‘That’s not my dad’: Florida deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kjsO_0iXhP02j00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two children were rescued only minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday while driving through Tampa by a man who said his truck had just been stolen with his two young children still inside.

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged crossbow attack

Deputy Pazmino Alvarez immediately chased after the man’s 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado, and without losing sight of the truck, managed to perform a traffic stop within a few minutes.

“Stop the truck now!” Deputy Pazmino Alvarez ordered through his police cruisers speaker system. Alvarez’s body camera shows one of the children saying ‘That’s not my dad!’ as he tells the driver to get out of the truck.

Deputies said the man behind the wheel was 37-year-old Kevin Smith, whose criminal history dates back to 2003 in Hillsborough County. Also in the truck were two children, aged 4 and 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36iuvV_0iXhP02j00
Kevin Smith (Courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Pazmino Alvarez approached the vehicle, which had stopped in a parking lot. One of the children told the deputy, “This guy robbed my dad’s car,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was arrested without further incident. He faces two counts of felony kidnapping and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck

The two children were not injured and returned safely to their father.

Deputies added that Smith is currently incarcerated at the Falkenburg Road Jail without bond.

“This situation could’ve been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent. Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida. The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
SPRING HILL, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy