ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump for testimony

By Tulsi Kamath
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqQs9_0iXhOxv000

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( NewsNation ) — The House Select Committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol is holding its 10th public hearing Thursday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Select Committee is expected to reveal new documentary evidence collected from thousands of pages of Secret Service data, according to a committee aide who discussed the hearing on the condition of anonymity. The hearing is expected to look different than previous hearings conducted by the House Select Committee.

While previous hearings zeroed in on specific topics related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the committee is expected to take a look back at a multi-step plan to overturn the 2020 election and the “centrality” of former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in the plot.

It is unclear if the committee will share testimony from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who appeared before the committee in a closed-door session last month.

The session will serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers — Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — who have essentially been shunned by former President Donald Trump and the GOP, the Associated Press reports . Neither will be returning to Congress after Kinzinger chose not to run again and Cheney was defeated in the primaries.

The hearing is expected to be about 2.5 hours long with a 10-minute recess and will begin at 1 p.m. ET. No live witnesses are expected to testify.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
WHNT News 19

Fayetteville Police investigating after Nashville man found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said they received a “shots fired” call around 11:05 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Ave and Roberson Street. After arriving in the 400 block of South Bellview Ave, FPD officers and Lincoln […]
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Politics Federal#The Select Committee#Secret Service#Republican#Gop#The Associated Press
WHNT News 19

In a twist for first ladies, Jill Biden is diving into the midterms

First lady Jill Biden is traversing the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, adding several stops to her already travel-heavy time in the White House and outstripping her recent predecessors in terms of campaign appearances and active fundraising.  Biden this week visited Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia and Florida. Her solo trips, while President […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy