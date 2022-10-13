ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland’s hottest taco truck is no more. Welcome to Tacos El Último Baile, Fruitvale’s newest restaurant

3340 E. 12th St., #11 (Fruitvale Public Market, next to Fruitvale Village), Oakland. “We’ll open Saturday, lord willing,” Dominic Prado said, his voice briefly muffled by the sound of his car’s engine. He was rushing from place to place when I spoke to him this week, preparing to open his new restaurant, Tacos El Último Baile.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate John Reimann

We’ve invited nine of the 10 people running to be the next mayor of Oakland to sit down with us for in-depth interviews, asking them mostly the same questions. Such as, how many police officers does the Oakland Police Department need? How would they help the City Council and the city administration work together better? How would they fix Oakland’s potholes? We developed these questions with help from hundreds of Oakland residents who answered our election survey this summer; thank you to everyone who weighed in.
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland’s mayoral candidates on housing and homelessness

In survey after survey, and in interviews with The Oaklandside, Oakland residents have identified homelessness and housing as some of the most urgent issues facing the city. While house and rent prices have skyrocketed, the city’s unhoused population has reached a staggering 5,000 residents. Oakland’s mayor has the power...
OAKLAND, CA
Meet the 2 candidates running for the AC Transit board’s at-large seat

In his bid for a fourth term on the AC Transit Board of Directors, Oakland attorney Joel Young faces a serious challenger in Berkeley planning commissioner and Democratic Party activist Alfred Twu. Young is one of two at-large members on the nonpartisan, seven-member board overseeing AC Transit, the state’s third-largest...
BERKELEY, CA

