It Could Be A Snowy Halloween In Western New York
It is not something that we haven't seen before but it is not something that you want to see, but it looks like we could see a snowy Halloween this year in Western New York. There are a couple of chances of snow over the next couple of days but it looks like the long-range forecast is calling for snow on Halloween.
Below Average Temperatures Expected Across New York
A cold front is expected to move across New York this week and with that will come a massive dip in temperatures across the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, we are going to see below-average temperatures over the next week or so. Check out this Tweet...
Watch Your Four Wheelers In The Southtowns
The fall and winter months are here and for many that means it is time to get the 4 wheelers, side by sides and snowmobiles ready for the fun! Nothing beats being outdoors in Western New York in the Fall!. But before you get too excited to be back in...
Cancelled: No More Eating Alaskan Snow Or King Crabs In New York State?
First lobsters, now this. If you're a New Yorker who loves seafood, especially Alaskan snow or red king crabs, I've got some bad news for you. Alaska has cancelled its snow and red king crab seasons. Not that long ago, lobster lovers got word that the crustacean was also cancelled, of sorts.
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
We Wish We Could Give Out This Candy On Halloween In Western New York
Halloween is fast approaching and there is one candy that everyone in Western New York wishes we could give out to all the trick-or-treaters. According to a new study released by candystore.com, Resse Peanutbutter cups are the favorite candy for people to hand out on Halloween. The rest of the...
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
Massive Holiday Lighting Display Returns To Western New York
The fall is here and the long days are gone. While we get out coats and gloves, the leaves are changing and that can only mean one thing. The Holidays will be here soon!. It's not even Halloween yet and there are stores filled with Christmas decor and gift ideas. The hot deals are already happening online and most major retailers are ready for the season! If you are excited for the Holidays here in Western New York there is one event that you need to circle on the family calendar!
New York’s Oldest Winery Is Just Hours From Buffalo
The oldest winery in New York, in fact, the oldest winery in America is just a couple of hours away from Buffalo. We have tons of amazing wineries here in Western New York but a simple car ride can whisk you away to the oldest winery in the state and America.
Western New York Shares Shocking Pictures Of The October Storm
While we get plenty of snow here in Western New York, some storms seem to stand out more than others. Luckily, we've got pictures to keep them straight. Do you remember where you were on the night of the October storm? Not to be confused with Snowvember. That one was a good one too, but the surprise October storm came in at night.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
When Does Buffalo Turn Their Heat On?
When the temperatures start to cool in Western New York, the furnaces turn on. The question is how cold does it need to be to do it?. Now that autumn and cooler wheater have arrived in Western New York, it is the perfect time for the time-honored debate that is bound to be discussed in households from Lewiston to Jamestown:
Heavy Rain, Tornadoes, Flooding Possible In Areas Of New York State Tomorrow
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for quite a few parts of New York State for tomorrow. The warning covers Central, Western, and North Central New York. Rain, flooding and tornadoes could be possible from Thursday, October 12, 2022, through Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The National...
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Finally! Where You Can Buy Dan-O’s Seasoning In Western New York
At last - you’ll be able to get your hands on this Internet favorite in Western New York. When the pandemic hit a few years ago, and most people were stuck in their homes, many of them turned to cooking as a way to alleviate their boredom, learn something new, and ease the pain of not being able to dine out while saving a few bucks.
The Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating In New York
In just a few short weeks, kids will be out trick-or-treating. Don't be the house that is handing these things out. Remember when you were a kid and you would go out trick-or-treating, then you'd come home and empty your bag on the floor to start the trading process with your brother or sister and you'd find some weird stuff in there?
Massive Lottery Jackpots In New York State
If you have big dreams but are a little low on cash these days, would nearly $1 billion help? The possibilities are endless for someone who picks the correct numbers in the next two large jackpot drawings in New York State. Someone has to win, right? Why not you? Whether...
New York State Is Headed Right Into Flu Season With High COVID-19 Numbers
As we head into the height of the flu season, COVID-19 numbers around the state are not decreasing and deaths from COVID-19 are up. I'm sure all of the conspiracy theorists are going to say this news is coming just because it's election season. I can guarantee you, no political party influenced me to write this (but I'm sure my saying that just makes you believe they did even more lol).
