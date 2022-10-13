Read full article on original website
David Companion
3d ago
So how did he get his AR? He should be tried and if guilty convicted, but so should whomever he got this from. I doubt he got this from a reputable dealer and had a background check done
Reply(10)
2
Related
villages-news.com
Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register
An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register. Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida deputy thwarts car thief and kidnapping, all captured on body cam
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Quick thinking by a Florida deputy foiled both a car theft and a kidnapping. It's not clear if the thief realized the truck he stole had two children in it, but a deputy in Hillsborough County saved the day. The whole incident was captured on the deputy's body-worn camera.
villages-news.com
Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity
A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
villages-news.com
Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square
A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages. Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant
A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.
fox13news.com
Man found dead in Bartow homicide, police say
BARTOW, Fla. - The Bartow Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police responding to a domestic violence call at 360 Crown Avenue in Bartow around 11:30 a.m. discovered Samuel Caswell dead lying next to a motor vehicle. Police have not...
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges
SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests two men after short high-speed pursuit in Ocklawaha
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Ocklawaha after a brief high-speed chase ended with a crash. On Sunday, October 9, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the MCSO deputy spotted a vehicle on SE 182nd Avenue Road in Ocklawaha that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed over the center line, and the deputy observed that the vehicle’s rear lights were out.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
villages-news.com
Suspect with marijuana arrested after crash on Historic Side of The Villages
A suspect with marijuana was arrested after a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages. Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to the accident scene at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza where officers located a black Toyota Camry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. He found 35-year-old Rohan Kalika of Orlando near the vehicle’s driver’s door, “who admitted he smoked a joint in the vehicle earlier.”
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Christina Dawn Moore, 51, of Tavares, went into the store shortly before noon Thursday carrying an empty Rustoleum Epoxy Shield box, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took another box of the product valued at $175 and put the empty box in its place, the report said. She walked through the self-checkout lane and did not pay for the product.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
leesburg-news.com
Man caught with hashish outside Grand Island Reserve pool
An Umatilla man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after Eustis police found hashish and a bong in his vehicle outside the Grand Island Reserve community pool. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the pool, located at 3153 Zander Drive. The pool is in a secluded part of the neighborhood and is closed at night, according to the police report.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ passenger arrested after tossing marijuana out car’s window
A “nervous” passenger was arrested after allegedly tossing marijuana out a car’s window prior to a traffic stop. Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, of Fruitland Park, was riding as a passenger in a black Toyota Camry at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Acres Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was seen tossing an item out the window of the car, which was about to be pulled over because the car’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The marijuana, which weighed 1.9 grams, was found by police and it was put into an evidence bag.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man killed in crash on private driveway after being ejected from utility vehicle
A 41-year-old man from Reddick was killed on Friday afternoon after he was ejected from a utility vehicle during an accident that occurred on a private driveway in Marion County. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a 2010 Kubota utility vehicle, and he was...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 22