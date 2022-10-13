ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Williams shines, Texas Tech soccer team downs Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas (NEWS RELEASE) - Ashleigh Williams tallied a pair of goals to lead Texas Tech to a 2-1 victory over Kansas Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. With a pair of goals today, Williams has now scored six goals over the last four matches. “We had to come back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Texas Tech checks in at No. 20 in 247Sports' countdown

Mark Adams is not satisfied with a perfect 22-0 home record, a trip to the Sweet 16 and the No. 1-rated defense in the country. The Texas Tech coach is not satisfied with outplaying expectations and finishing two games away from a share of a Big 12 regular-season title. Adams, 66, wants more. Texas Tech checks in at No. 20 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown after landing the No. 1-rated transfer portal class and a top-15 recruiting class.
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Lubbock Estacado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - It was a close game for Andrews in week eight. The Mustangs fell just short of a win, losing to Lubbock Estacado 42-36. Watch the highlights here.
ANDREWS, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Thomas K Gorman Catholic High School football team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on October 15, 2022, 11:50:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock DJ Experiences the Pit of a Meshuggah Concert

Meshuggah is my favorite band. This show solidified that fact. I'll admit that they're not a band for everyone. They are crushingly heavy and their songs can sound kind of same-y to most. They found a style that worked and have stuck with it for many many years, and if you ask me, it absolutely works.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
WILSON, TX
Talk 1340

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
LUBBOCK, TX

