ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Estate scores approval for pair of Hollywood rental projects

With its first Hollywood apartment building under construction, The Estate Companies is embarking on two more projects in the city. Estate will develop a 12-story building at 2001 Van Buren Street and an eight-story building at 2000 Van Buren Street, according to the developer’s news release. The projects, which will be part of Estate’s Soleste brand, are dubbed Soleste Hollywood Village North and Soleste Hollywood Village South, respectively.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Mesirow bets on Coconut Creek apartments with $132M deal

Mesirow Financial continues to bet on Broward County’s multifamily market. The firm paid $132 million for the Broadstone Cypress Hammocks complex at 5201-5381 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Coconut Creek from an entity tied to PGIM Real Estate, according to records. The deal breaks down to $333,333 per apartment. Mesirow...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
therealdeal.com

Oceanfront Miami Beach house in Altos Del Mar sells for $21M

Mariela Chiriboga sold her oceanfront Miami Beach home for $20.5 million. Records show Chiriboga sold the house at 7737 Atlantic Way in Altos Del Mar to a trust named for the address. Miami-based attorney Mark Bryn signed on behalf of the trust. The true buyer is unknown. Julian Johnston of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Lawyers sell waterfront West Palm house for $16M

A married pair of lawyers sold their waterfront West Palm Beach home for $16 million, nearly double their purchase price last year. Records show Kimberly Sorrentino and Lawrence Rolnick sold the house at 3240 North Flagler Drive to RRG QOZB LLC, a Delaware corporation. The true buyer is unknown. Elizabeth...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy