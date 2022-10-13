With its first Hollywood apartment building under construction, The Estate Companies is embarking on two more projects in the city. Estate will develop a 12-story building at 2001 Van Buren Street and an eight-story building at 2000 Van Buren Street, according to the developer’s news release. The projects, which will be part of Estate’s Soleste brand, are dubbed Soleste Hollywood Village North and Soleste Hollywood Village South, respectively.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO