Science

Phys.org

Analyzing a new material that promises faster, higher resolution displays

A new material is set to provide us with faster and higher resolution displays. Hokkaido University researchers explain what makes this material so special, opening the door to its application and further development. All displays consist of a lattice of tiny dots of light, called pixels, the brightness of which...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate

When it comes to biological studies of living cells, temperature is a fundamental parameter that can be challenging when attempting to test different temperature conditions concurrently. This is especially true when testing the effects of different temperatures on a single microtiter plate. Solving this temperature control issue could unlock new possibilities in studying cellular growth.
SCIENCE
#Fiber Laser#Lasers#Soliton#Generation#Lcs
Phys.org

Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers

Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
ENGINEERING
Vice

Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features

Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
PHYSICS
The Independent

Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft

New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
ASTRONOMY
WTHI

Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space

A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Liquid crystal templated chiral nanomaterials, a comprehensive review

Chirality is omnipresent in living organisms and nature. Chiral architectures can be found at a variety of hierarchical levels, ranging from atomic and molecular to supramolecular, macroscopic, and galactic scales. However, chirality at a molecular scale is inherently weak, and extending the chirality from molecules to nanomaterials could bring many new opportunities for the design and synthesis of emerging chiral functional nanomaterials with a remarkable improvement in chiroptical properties.
CHEMISTRY
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Discover That Tiny Particles Can Work Together to Generate an Oscillating Electrical Current for Microrobotics

MIT chemical engineers discovered that tiny particles are able to work together collectively to generate an oscillating electrical current capable of being harnessed for use in microrobotics. These microparticles performed a simple chemical reaction that enables them to interact with each other by forming and bursting tiny gas bubbles. When...
CHEMISTRY

