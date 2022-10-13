Read full article on original website
Related
New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products
"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."
Phys.org
The complex Maxwell stress tensor theorem: A novel scenery underlying electromagnetic optical forces
Optical manipulation of matter by using the mechanical action of light is one of the vibrant subjects of micro and nanoscience. In 2018 the Nobel Prize in physics was awarded to Arthur Ashkin for the invention and development of optical tweezers. The Maxwell stress tensor (MST), which expresses the conservation...
Phys.org
Analyzing a new material that promises faster, higher resolution displays
A new material is set to provide us with faster and higher resolution displays. Hokkaido University researchers explain what makes this material so special, opening the door to its application and further development. All displays consist of a lattice of tiny dots of light, called pixels, the brightness of which...
Phys.org
An experimental device for generating temperature gradients on a microtiter plate
When it comes to biological studies of living cells, temperature is a fundamental parameter that can be challenging when attempting to test different temperature conditions concurrently. This is especially true when testing the effects of different temperatures on a single microtiter plate. Solving this temperature control issue could unlock new possibilities in studying cellular growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Fast-as-lightning 3D microprinting with two lasers
Printing objects from plastic precisely, quickly, and inexpensively is the goal of many 3D printing processes. However, speed and high resolution remain a technological challenge. A research team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has come a long way toward achieving this goal. It developed a laser printing process that can print micrometer-sized parts in the blink of an eye. The international team published the work in Nature Photonics.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has sent back its first images of Neptune, the clearest photos of the eighth planet from the sun's rings in more than 30 years, the space agency said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it
The concept of a global energy grid isn't new and has been around for nearly a century. Nikola Tesla wanted everybody to be able to draw energy from such a grid, but it did not make business sense. Now, a recent demonstration from a company named Emrod may have found a way to power up the globe while still serving its business interests.
Scientists blasted plastic with lasers and turned it into tiny diamonds and a new type of water
Using ultrapowerful lasers, scientists have blasted cheap plastic and transformed it into tiny "nanodiamonds" — and, in doing so, confirmed the existence of an exotic new type of water. . The findings could potentially reveal the existence of diamond rain on ice giants in our solar system and explain...
Phys.org
Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features
Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
The world’s largest digital camera has enough detail to capture a Moon dust particle
All its mechanical components are now together for the first time.
Bizarre rings spied by James Webb Space Telescope are organic dust propelled by starlight
Organic dust from an odd distant star system spreads throughout the universe propelled by starlight, a new study reveals.
Huge 6,000-mile-long debris trail now follows asteroid slammed by Nasa Dart spacecraft
New observations of an asteroid slammed by Nasa’s Dart spacecraft last week have revealed the space rock now has a long comet-like tail of dust and debris from the collision stretching thousands of miles across.The dust trail formed from ejecta blasted from asteroid Dimorphos’s surface on collision with the Dart probe was spotted by astronomers using the Southern Astrophysical Research (Soar) Telescope in Chile.They estimated the debris likely stretches about 10,000km or 6000 miles from the point of impact on the asteroid.“It is amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in...
WTHI
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Phys.org
Liquid crystal templated chiral nanomaterials, a comprehensive review
Chirality is omnipresent in living organisms and nature. Chiral architectures can be found at a variety of hierarchical levels, ranging from atomic and molecular to supramolecular, macroscopic, and galactic scales. However, chirality at a molecular scale is inherently weak, and extending the chirality from molecules to nanomaterials could bring many new opportunities for the design and synthesis of emerging chiral functional nanomaterials with a remarkable improvement in chiroptical properties.
techeblog.com
MIT Engineers Discover That Tiny Particles Can Work Together to Generate an Oscillating Electrical Current for Microrobotics
MIT chemical engineers discovered that tiny particles are able to work together collectively to generate an oscillating electrical current capable of being harnessed for use in microrobotics. These microparticles performed a simple chemical reaction that enables them to interact with each other by forming and bursting tiny gas bubbles. When...
natureworldnews.com
Mars Water Theory: Scientists Warn Astronauts Could Be Deceived by Radar Reflections of Water Ice Deposits from the Red Planet
The Mars water theory confirms the existence of water on the Red Planet today in the form of water ice deposits. A recent discovery of a Martian region in the southern Pole apparently illuminated bright watery reflections. However, a new study led by the Cornell University warned astronauts not to...
Comments / 0