ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft lays off under 1,000 employees across multiple divisions

What just happened? Microsoft has become the latest tech giant to lay off employees, again, as the economic downturn impacts even the most established industry titans. The company cut jobs across multiple divisions and locations yesterday in a move Microsoft has defined as "structural adjustments." Axios writes that while Microsoft...
TechSpot

Nvidia reimbursing board partners for cost of RTX 4080 12GB rebranding

In context: Now that Nvidia has "unlaunched" the RTX 4080 12GB, many are asking if it will foot the bill for AIB partners who have already made packaging for the now-canceled card. According to a new report, it will be reimbursing companies, though it seems team green won't cover the cost of every expense.
TechSpot

Microsoft extends brute-force attack protections to local Windows accounts

Why it matters: New Windows installations will be more secure thanks to a recently implemented policy against recurring login attempts. Microsoft is waging war against brute force attacks, on all supported Windows versions and not just Windows 11. As Microsoft works to implement a more secure Windows ecosystem, new security...
TechSpot

0patch offers two more years of updates for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Forward-looking: Windows 7 will exit extended support very soon, but "micropatches" offered by 0patch are ready to take Microsoft's place in keeping the old operating systems safe and sound against Internet threats. At least for the most dangerous flaws discovered in modern Windows versions. Created and managed by Slovak company...
TechSpot

American Airlines deployed bot detectors to cripple an app its flight attendants find vital for their work

In context: Off-hours might not accurately describe the ground time of flight attendants since much of it is spent planning their next flight. Help from the airlines they work for is less than efficient since there are no real-time updates on the numerous daily flight delays and roster schedules unless the attendant enjoys hanging out in the airport or monitoring an employee portal 24/7.
TechSpot

A first-generation iPhone sold for almost $40,000 at auction

What just happened? Over the weekend, someone paid almost $40,000 for a smartphone. No, it wasn't gold-plated or diamond encrusted. It didn't even have decent specs — a two-megapixel camera, less than 32GB of storage, and a 3.5-inch display. So what made it so valuable? It was an unopened first-gen iPhone.
TechSpot

Microsoft Defender is lacking in offline detection capabilities, says AV-Comparatives

In context: Microsoft Defender made its debut as a downloadable free anti-spyware program in the Windows XP days. Eventually, Microsoft turned into a proper antivirus solution (it's gone through a few different names and iterations) integrating the software in the operating system. After many years, however, Defender still has a hard time detecting malware when the PC is offline.
TechSpot

Netflix sharing crackdown rolls on with new profile transfer tool

In a nutshell: Netflix is rolling out a new feature designed to make it easier for users to transfer their profiles to standalone accounts. Profile Transfer is designed for secondary users – as in, not the primary account holder that pays for the service. When leveraging the tool, these users will be able to transfer their profile including viewing history, personalized recommendations, saved games and other custom settings to their own membership.
TechSpot

Comcast is boosting speeds for most of its Xfinity Internet customers

In brief: Comcast is in the process of boosting Internet connection speeds for millions of customers in the US. Starting this week, new and existing customers subscribed to the Performance Starter / Connect package will see download speeds increase from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps while those with the Performance / Connect More tier will go from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.
TechSpot

New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers

In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
TechSpot

GPU manufacturer 51RISC joins the fight against GPU sag in a weird, weird way

WTF?! There's a touchy subject that a lot don't want to talk about. It's embarrassing, makes some people feel ashamed of their equipment, and it's hard to find a straight answer on why it happens. It affects a high percentage of PC owners, many of whom suffer silently for fear of being shamed. That's right, we're talking about GPU sag.
BGR.com

Some iPhone 14 users are experiencing another annoying bug

Anytime there’s a new iOS release, bugs and performance issues are unfortunately the norm. Just a few weeks ago, for instance, there was that pesky copy-and-paste bug that was nothing short of an irritation. And now comes word that a completely new iOS 16 bug is causing headaches for some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users.
TechSpot

Customize your boot screen with this easy Steam Deck hack

TL;DR: Are you tired of that stock boot animation on your Steam Deck? Here we'll show you a few cool alternatives and tell you how to put them to use. It's not hard and can be a fun (or funny) way to spice up your handheld. Steam Deck owners on...
TechSpot

Developer blames "potato" Xbox Series S for locking Gotham Knights at 30fps on consoles

A hot potato: We're used to seeing games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offer performance modes that up the framerates, but not Gotham Knights. The hotly anticipated Rocksteady title will have one of the restrictions we often saw on the previous-generation consoles: a 30 frames-per-second limit. According to a dev, the fault lies with the "potato" Xbox Series S.
TechSpot

'Always-on VPN' feature on Android can leak unencrypted data

Why it matters: Virtual private networks (VPN) have long been a vital application for millions of people every day, allowing them and their data to stay secure from potential cyber threats or attacks. Unfortunately, a popular Swedish VPN provider revealed that Android users might not be as protected as we thought.
TechSpot

Mark Zuckerberg claims iMessage is less secure than WhatsApp

Why it matters: The heads of WhatsApp and parent company Meta have opened another round of verbal jousting over who has the best and most secure messaging service. Like before, the main flashpoints are cloud backup security and cross-platform interoperability. This week's new advertisement for WhatsApp is the latest jab...
TechSpot

VESA updates all DisplayPort 2.0 products to the new DisplayPort 2.1 standard

In a nutshell: The new spec includes improvements to make DisplayPort tunneling through a USB4 link more efficient and, thus, allows higher concurrent data transfer speeds. DisplayPort 2.1 cables also have more stringent requirements, allowing them to be longer without compromising on the supported bandwidth. VESA announced that it released...
TechSpot

John Carmack expresses disappointment, caution in Metaverse progress

In brief: Once again, John Carmack is expressing some caution over Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse ambitions while still harboring hope for the overall concept. As Zuckerberg and others espouse high-concept dreams, Carmack seems focused on the nuts and bolts. Oculus CTO, Meta "executive advisor," and legendary game developer John Carmack articulated...
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy