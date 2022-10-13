Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!

