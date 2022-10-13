Read full article on original website
Related
She Said No! Watch This New York Hockey Fan Get Embarrassed After Proposal
Wedding proposals at sporting events have become a very prevalent thing recently. Some would argue that they've become over-done, but that's not why we're here today. We're here because something rare happened during an in-game proposal in New York last night. The setting was UBS Arena, the recently-opened home of the Islanders, and the new crown jewel of Elmont, New York. The Islanders were playing their home opener against the Florida Panthers, but honestly, the game feels as though it's taken a back seat to what you're about to watch next.
New York or Nowhere to Open Permanent Flagship in NoHo
New York or Nowhere has established a cult following since its founding during the depths of the pandemic. The streetwear-skewed brand created by Quincy Moore and Liz Eswein has found its name embraced by all the cool kids in its hometown and beyond. The brand’s popularity became evident when a temporary store it opened last year drew a crowd that waited on line for two hours on drop days for a chance to buy a hoodie, T-shirt or sweatpants.
Are NY Stores Open or Closed for Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s the List!
I know what you are thinking, it's not even Halloween yet! Why are we talking about Thanksgiving and other holiday store hours already? The reason is because, before you know it, Wednesday November 23rd will be here and you will be freaking out that you forgot to get something!. With...
NFL・
‘CSI’ Creator Anthony Zuiker Pacts With Sinclair to Create Original Content for Stations and Outside Buyers
Anthony Zuiker and Sinclair Broadcast Group have struck an unusual deal that calls for the “CSI” creator to work with the station group giant on crafting original content, some drawn from Sinclair’s wealth of local news archives. The plan is to sell shows in syndication to other stations as well as to assemble docu series pulled from the archives of its 185 TV stations that can be licensed to outside buyers. Zuiker will also consult with Sinclair’s news directors and journalists on amping up the storytelling qualities of local news reports, particularly on big national stories. Zuiker was recruited for the job by Scott...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pete the Penguin Revisited in Comic Strip Form
Original Penguin has teamed with London-based artist Jethro Haynes to bring the origin story of its mascot, Pete the Penguin, to life. Haynes used a 1950s-era comic strip style to tell the tale of how Pete lost — and then recovered — his head, and the brand gained a mascot.
New York Professor Fired: Students Complained Class Was Too Hard
Every college student had a horrible professor at some point. In my freshman year, I had a political science professor that gave us “everything we needed to know” for the final exam. His prep was in exhausting detail, and we poured over what he swore would be the vast majority of the final.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0