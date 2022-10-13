Read full article on original website
WLOX
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Brooklyn Pizzeria
Highway 49 at the railroad crossing between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road will soon undergo repairs. There was a bit chill in the air today! After the sunset, it will turn even colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight! Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs only in the 60s. Here's the latest forecast.
WDSU
Frosty mornings on the way for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.
WLOX
"Little Shop of Horrors" extended through Oct. 30th at Center Stage
WLOX
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
WLOX
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is about how music helped created a nice harmony for Biloxi culture. “It brings back great memories of when my parents were living and what they did in Biloxi and to hear these wonderful people,” said Biloxi resident Marth Hunt Tripp. “I remember the Rockin’ Rebels. They were great. They were fantastic and left so much for all of us to remember.”
WLOX
Expert advice on how to manage anxiety
WDAM-TV
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races. The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport). Participants...
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
WLOX
Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
wxxv25.com
Three suspects charged death of man found on Parkdale Drive in Gautier
Three people have been arrested in the Thursday death of a man in south Gautier. 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens was found dead at a property on Parkdale Drive in Gautier about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police identified three suspects, and had two in custody as of Monday morning. The third suspect...
Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance
Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident. Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night. Both of the teens attended East Central High School...
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
WDSU
Bogalusa police investigating multiple shootings across 5 areas
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night. According to Maj. Troy Tervalon with the Bogalusa Police Department, officers are investigating shots fired at five different locations. Evidence of shootings occurring were found at two of those scenes. Tervalon said minor property...
WTOK-TV
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
