WLOX

Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Brooklyn Pizzeria

Highway 49 at the railroad crossing between Interstate 10 and Creosote Road will soon undergo repairs. There was a bit chill in the air today! After the sunset, it will turn even colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight! Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs only in the 60s. Here's the latest forecast.
WDSU

Frosty mornings on the way for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.
WLOX

"Little Shop of Horrors" extended through Oct. 30th at Center Stage

WLOX

Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
WLOX

Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is about how music helped created a nice harmony for Biloxi culture. “It brings back great memories of when my parents were living and what they did in Biloxi and to hear these wonderful people,” said Biloxi resident Marth Hunt Tripp. “I remember the Rockin’ Rebels. They were great. They were fantastic and left so much for all of us to remember.”
WLOX

Expert advice on how to manage anxiety

WDAM-TV

J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
WLOX

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races. The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport). Participants...
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
WLOX

Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
wxxv25.com

Three suspects charged death of man found on Parkdale Drive in Gautier

Three people have been arrested in the Thursday death of a man in south Gautier. 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens was found dead at a property on Parkdale Drive in Gautier about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police identified three suspects, and had two in custody as of Monday morning. The third suspect...
WDAM-TV

MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
WDSU

Bogalusa police investigating multiple shootings across 5 areas

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened Sunday night. According to Maj. Troy Tervalon with the Bogalusa Police Department, officers are investigating shots fired at five different locations. Evidence of shootings occurring were found at two of those scenes. Tervalon said minor property...
