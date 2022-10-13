NEW ORLEANS — Colder air is on the way! Frost is likely for many, which means you'll want to protect plants, bring pets inside and check on your neighbors. Northshore/South Mississippi: A light freeze is possible with lows in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 am until 9 a.m. There will be a light breeze, and if the breeze settles down enough, frost is also likely. It all depends on how much the wind slows down.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO