Poll shows the Abbott-O'Rourke race tightening after the campaign's only debate

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
The first public poll taken since the Sept. 30 debate between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke shows a tightening race with the incumbent's lead within the margin of error.

The results of the poll by Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, varied from other surveys taken in the weeks leading up to the single debate between Abbott and O'Rourke. Several experts said the challenger had offered the stronger performance, but they questioned whether O'Rourke had done enough to chisel away at Abbott's steady lead.

The Marist poll, which was taken Oct. 3-6 and released Wednesday, puts Abbott 4 percentage points ahead of O'Rourke among registered voters. That contrasts with Abbott's 9-point lead over O'Rourke in a mid-September poll by the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News.

However, among Marist poll respondents who said they definitely planned to vote in the Nov. 8 election, Abbott's lead swells to 8 points.

"Governor Abbott is advantaged by the fact that Republicans outnumber Democrats in the state, and more Republicans than Democrats definitely plan to vote," said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

O'Rourke, who narrowly lost his U.S. Senate bid against Republican Ted Cruz four years ago, has riveted his attention this cycle on attracting voters with limited histories of participating in elections. He is specifically targeting supporters of abortion rights who might be motivated as a result of the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. He is also reaching out to voters who want to limit the availability of assault-style rifles in the wake of the May 24 massacre inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School.

Miringoff said that strategy might be the Democrat's only hope of breaking the GOP's 28-year hold on the Governor's Mansion.

"In order to pull off an upset, O’Rourke needs to bank on the greater enthusiasm of his supporters translating into a greater turnout among younger, independent, urban, and suburban voters," Miringoff said.

Both campaigns will be flooding the airwaves down the homestretch, as both reported raising roughly $25 million between July 1 and Sept. 29, though Abbott had more cash on hand.

While the Abbott camp can take comfort in the built-in Republican advantage in Texas, O'Rourke can take heart in his 10-point lead among self-described independent voters in the Marist survey. Neither candidate, however, can lay claim to bragging rights on the matter of personal popularity.

The survey, which has a 4.1 percentage point margin of error, found that 43% of respondents view Abbott in a favorable light while 46% do not. O’Rourke’s favorable rating is 39%, but his unfavorable rating is 44%.

On the debate stage, O'Rourke sought to put the governor on the defensive on issues ranging from abortion to gun safety to the failures of the state's electric grid. Abbott hammered away at the immigration issue, which he said President Joe Biden has made worse and that O'Rourke would make worse still.

But the Marist poll found more Texans are troubled by the pocketbook issue of inflation (28%) and the threats to American democracy (21%) laid bare by the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol than they are about the issues promoted most heavily by the candidates for governor. Only 16% said abortion is the top issue facing Texas and 13% cited immigration.

Abbott's unsparing criticism of Biden appears to be a plus for the incumbent. The president enjoys the approval of only 39% of the poll's respondents. More than half, 53%, said they are dissatisfied with his job performance.

The Marist poll, which contacted 1,226 Texas adults, 1,058 of whom had registered to vote before Tuesday's deadline to participate in the election, was released just under two weeks before the Oct. 24 start of early voting.

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin.

Crisdean Mcalistair
2d ago

So this poll taken by Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York has what kind of relevance over a Texas Governor election? Duh! it's going to have a considerably different out come in a Democrat held state than the poll taken by the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News! Never trust polls unless they state from what percentage of the demographic they pulled from.

Quit Being Sheep
2d ago

They are just trying to sway voters. Beto is nowhere close. do not worry. Just get out and vote this election.

Tonsoffun
2d ago

Fake news and lies. So was this poll taken in someone’s garage by liberal Gen Z’s. The left is starting to panick. Love when a plan comes together.

