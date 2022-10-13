Read full article on original website
DeSantis ‘Disappointed’ in Parkland Shooter’s Life Sentence
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts...
Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
Dog of the Week: Penelope Is from The West Coast of Florida and Needs a Caring Family
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Penelope. Penelope (ID A660782) is a 4-year-old 59-pound girl from a shelter on the west coast of Florida...
Planet Fitness Parkland to Open in December
A new Planet Fitness is coming to the Coral Springs-Parkland area. The gym is expected to open this December at 9535 Westview Drive in the Magnolia Shoppes. While technically located in Coral Springs, Planet Fitness Parkland takes the space currently occupied by YouFit gym, which closes on Oct. 25. Planet...
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies
A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
Former Parkland BSO Captain Tried to ‘Cover Up’ Guns Case at Charter School, Agency Finds
The law enforcement official overseeing the initial investigation into guns and ammunition found inside Somerset Parkland Academy tried to officially downgrade the crime and keep the incident hidden from the public, according to an internal investigation conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Craig Calavetta, who has since been...
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
13 Fabulous and Festive Things to do for Halloween Around Parkland
Various fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday 3:30...
Mom Organizes Walks For Addiction Prevention and Treatment in Memory of Son
Dealing with addiction in the family and trying to find answers on how to save a loved one can be a very lonely place, said Kim Fields. A Parkland resident of 29 years, Kim lost her son Wesley to fentanyl poisoning in 2017. Since then, she has become an avid supporter and organizer for Shatterproof, a non-profit working to end the addiction crisis.
State Rep’s Office Accepting Applications for High School Intern Program
State Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) is offering students the opportunity to experience local government by enrolling in this semester’s internship program. High school students in grades 10-12 can participate in after-school and weekend events. Work includes meeting constituents, assisting in photography, and servicing social media needs. “The kids have...
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
Parkland Crime Update: Louis Vuitton Items Stolen in Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 26, 2022. On 09/23/22, a victim returned to her vehicle and discovered her driver’s side rear passenger side window smashed in. She alleged the missing items were her light brown colored purse which had been located on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. The purse contained her Louis Vuitton wallet, FL driver’s license, US and Haitian passport, 1 debit card, 5 credit cards, gold rosary with jade stone, and 2 designer sunglasses (Ray Ban & Louis Vuitton), a total loss of $4,280.
Popular Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns With Over 80 Vendors (and Counting!)
The City of Parkland announces the return of its annual farmers’ market in November. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven
Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Wins 19th Annual Falcon Sound Invitational
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Marching Band earned overall Grand Champion at the 19th annual Falcon Sound Invitational at Charles W. Flanagan High School on Saturday. The Regiment Regiment performed the debut of its 2022 Production, The Living Seas, and earned Best Music, Best General Effect, Best Visual, Best...
Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents October 2022
Teamwork is something you hear a lot about, almost to the point of it being a cliché. But cliché or not, it’s at the foundation of most of what we do. The city government is no different. As the Mayor of the City of Parkland. I preside over city commission meetings—a team of elected officials making decisions for the City. Officials are elected by a team of residents. And most of the decisions we make are based on information, leg work, or data provided to us by a team of dedicated City staff members who often work long hours.
2022 Halloween Guide for Spooky Festivities in and Around Parkland
A variety of fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All proceeds go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday...
Parkland Crime Update: Theft and Graffiti Damage
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 19, 2022. On 09/16/2022, unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti and cut the fence on the back wall behind three construction homes. Estimated damages valued at $1,000.
