Parkland, FL

Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Planet Fitness Parkland to Open in December

A new Planet Fitness is coming to the Coral Springs-Parkland area. The gym is expected to open this December at 9535 Westview Drive in the Magnolia Shoppes. While technically located in Coral Springs, Planet Fitness Parkland takes the space currently occupied by YouFit gym, which closes on Oct. 25. Planet...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies

A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Louis Vuitton Items Stolen in Car Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 26, 2022. On 09/23/22, a victim returned to her vehicle and discovered her driver’s side rear passenger side window smashed in. She alleged the missing items were her light brown colored purse which had been located on the floorboard behind the passenger seat. The purse contained her Louis Vuitton wallet, FL driver’s license, US and Haitian passport, 1 debit card, 5 credit cards, gold rosary with jade stone, and 2 designer sunglasses (Ray Ban & Louis Vuitton), a total loss of $4,280.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven

Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents October 2022

Teamwork is something you hear a lot about, almost to the point of it being a cliché. But cliché or not, it’s at the foundation of most of what we do. The city government is no different. As the Mayor of the City of Parkland. I preside over city commission meetings—a team of elected officials making decisions for the City. Officials are elected by a team of residents. And most of the decisions we make are based on information, leg work, or data provided to us by a team of dedicated City staff members who often work long hours.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Theft and Graffiti Damage

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Sept. 19, 2022. On 09/16/2022, unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti and cut the fence on the back wall behind three construction homes. Estimated damages valued at $1,000.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

