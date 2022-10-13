Western New York is rich with talented, adventurous artists, who employ a variety of styles and media. In the 2022 edition of the Monroe and Vicinity Biennial, SUNY Brockport celebrates four artists from this region: Jappie King-Black (Brockport), Aaron Delehanty (Spencerport), Heather Layton (Rochester), and Mary Taylor (Rochester). The show will run from October 25 through November 20. The gallery is located at 180 Holley Street, Brockport, and the exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours for this exhibition are Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will take place on Tuesday, October 25, at 4 p.m.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO