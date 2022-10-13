Read full article on original website
RIEF rebranded as Greater Rochester Chamber Foundation
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s 501(c)(3), formerly known as RIEF (Rochester Industries Educational Fund), has been officially renamed to the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Through its Foundation, Greater Rochester Chamber will be able to continue to provide financial support for educational and community development activities and programs;...
State Farm Insurance chosen Spencerport Rotary Business of the Month
State Farm Insurance was chosen as Spencerport Rotary’s Business of the Month for October. The team at State Farm Insurance is led by Dominic Agostini. The Rotary selected the agency for recognition because of the numerous ways they give back to the local community all year long. Pictured are (l-r) Rotarians Kos and Michele Mihalitsas, Bobby Wright, Dominic Agostini, Julie Adner, Rotarian Kathy Magin, “Jake from State Farm,” Angela Mastrodonato, and Rotarian Stu McFarlane.
Students connected with nature during Conservation Field Days
Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District (MCSWCD) hosted the 33rd annual Conservation Field Days from September 20 through 22 at Monroe County’s Ellison Park. The District welcomed 25 different instructors from 19 different conservation and environmental organizations and 12 schools for a total of 850 students educated, including three new schools that have never attended before.
Bicyclists Bring Business event being held in Brockport
New York’s trail network has witnessed tremendous growth over the past 20 years, underscored by the completion of the Empire State Trail. The growth in outdoor recreation opportunities across the state has resulted in a resurgence of outdoor enthusiasts; notably, long-distance cyclists. Since 2009, Parks & Trails New York...
BOCES 2 CTE students help others ROC with their hands
Monroe County students in grades seven through 12 had an opportunity to try their hands at applied learning during the first-ever ROC With Your Hands event. Meanwhile, BOCES 2 Career and Technical Education students tried their hand at being the teachers. On October 4, CTE student representatives left their residential...
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced
Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
Brian F. Speer
Oct. 13, 2022, age 69. Predeceased by parents, Kermit & Margaret “Peggy” Speer. Survived by wife, Betsy Downey Speer; children, Sara (Michael Anderson), Erin & Bradley Speer; grandchildren, Grace & Avery Speer, Charlie Anderson; siblings, Stephen (Marli) Speer, Larry Speer, Linda Speer; Aunt, Jessie Kirby; brother-in-law, Randy Downey; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also predeceased by sisters-in-law, Pamela & Barbara Speer.
Rochester Philharmonic visits Brockport with program of overtures, symphonies, and more
With a program stretching from Beethoven to Princess Leia, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will appear in concert as part of the Fine Arts Series at SUNY Brockport. The orchestra, under the baton of Paul Shewan, will appear at the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley Street, Brockport, on Friday, October 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17/general, $12/senior citizens, Brockport alumni, faculty, and staff, and $9/students, and are available online at http://fineartstix.brockport.edu, by phone at 395-2787, or in person.
More people now eligible to give blood
The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
Monroe and Vicinity Biennial features region’s artists
Western New York is rich with talented, adventurous artists, who employ a variety of styles and media. In the 2022 edition of the Monroe and Vicinity Biennial, SUNY Brockport celebrates four artists from this region: Jappie King-Black (Brockport), Aaron Delehanty (Spencerport), Heather Layton (Rochester), and Mary Taylor (Rochester). The show will run from October 25 through November 20. The gallery is located at 180 Holley Street, Brockport, and the exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours for this exhibition are Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. An opening reception will take place on Tuesday, October 25, at 4 p.m.
Redistricting impacts some area voters this November
Legislative bodies are required by law to redraw their districts every ten years after the census data is in. This is called redistricting and is influenced by changing population. Changes in the upcoming midterm elections may affect some in our readership area. The Congressional redistricting has affected parts of western...
Brockport Lions complete ramp for Sweden family
The Brockport Lions recently completed their latest ramp for a family in Sweden.
Brockport Lions decorate Sweden roundabout
Brockport Lions Club members decorated the Sweden roundabout for fall, adding pumpkins and corn stalks to the mums they previously planted.
Jerry R. Lewis
Oct. 13, 2022, age 80. Predeceased by wife, Estelle, and brother-in-law, Topper Park. Survived by son, Sam (Theresa) Savary; grandson, Jacob Savary; brother, Roger (Sandy) Lewis; sister, Bonnie Park; nieces & nephews, Trisha (Steve Nunamaker) Maher, Sherri (Chuck) Routh, & Darren Park. Jerry was the Produce Manager for Furnal’s Big M in Hilton for many years. Graveside Service, Wed., Oct. 19, 2022, 1:00 pm, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
