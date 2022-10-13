Read full article on original website
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT: Powerful budget smartphone for gaming and entertainment
Xiaomi's Poco line of smartphones stand out with their great value for money. The latest addition to the line-up – Poco X4 GT – is no exception. Despite officially costing just 380 Euro (around US$370), the 6.6-inch phone is capable of delivering upper mid-range performance and also features a 144 Hz IPS display.
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak outlines multiple display specifications
Google did not reveal the Pixel Fold at this month's Pixel hardware launch event. However, the device is still expected to arrive, with an early 2023 release date purportedly being targeted. Now thought to be developed under the codename 'Felix', details about the Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad last emerged a month or so ago, courtesy of Kuba Wojciechowski.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra exhibits acceptable repairability in a new teardown video
Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra is an Android super-flagship that introduced the world to the 200MP main camera in 2022. A new teardown of this global-edition smartphone shows how to dissemble it and potentially isolate some of its top-end internals in case of repair. The video also reveals how the 30 Ultra shapes up against some of its rivals in this regard.
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 13 new markets this year
Introduced first back in 2013 as Samsung's mobile wallet system, Samsung Wallet became Samsung Pay in 2015, and then bounced back in early 2022. After being announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2022, Samsung Wallet rolled out in June. Today, the platform is available in essential markets such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Razercon 2022 | Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro gaming headphones announced with three interchangeable RGB-enabled ears
Razer has announced an upgraded version of its feline-themed headphones at Razercon 2022. The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition V2 Pro now lets gamers try out different new looks with interchangeable cat, bear and rabbit ears. All three accessories are included in the retail packaging and are customizable with Razer Chroma RGB. Razer also claims that they can "react in real-time to in-stream events".
Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch
Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
Microsoft previews Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2
Earlier this week, Microsoft hosted a hardware launch event, during which it revealed the likes of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2 Plus and the Surface Laptop 5. Additionally, the company showcased the Surface Duo 2 running Android 12L, the device's long-awaited and first OS update. Already shipping in the Galaxy Z Fold4, Android 12L contains numerous changes from Android 12 aimed at improving user experience on foldable displays.
Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could be expected of the Carl Pei-led OEM's first-gen headphones
Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM's job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
Google Pixel Buds Pro: High-end earbuds receive 5-band equaliser with lastest software update
Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.
DOOGEE S96 GT price is announced ahead of the refreshed rugged smartphone's imminent release event
DOOGEE conducted its first formal smartphone refresh earlier in 2022, in that it took its already "successful" S96 Pro and replaced its MediaTek Helio G90 SoC with the G95, and also upgraded its selfie camera to 32MP in resolution. Otherwise, the resulting GT variant retains all the Pro's most interesting...
Honor "Magic5" is linked to top-end Android smartphone specs such as a 200MP main camera and 100W charging
The Honor Magic4 Ultimate Edition has arguably had better days. Not only has it just lost its (perhaps) cherished #1 spots on the DxOMark camera and display charts to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, it may now have an upcoming replacement that could dump it even further down those rankings in the near future.
Straight vs round: Galaxy S23 Ultra corner confusion continues with new Samsung Galaxy S23 case leak
The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.
Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup
The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
Apple Card UI spawns a new Savings facility
Apple Business iOS iPad iPhone Launch Smartphone Software Wearable. iPhone users (mostly in the US) have been able to make their payments, ID storage and even their credit cards Apple for years. Now, they can also add savings - or Savings, rather, to this list. The Cupertino giant aims to make their customers' financial lives even "healthier" with this new product.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with Android 13 out of the box is revealed as on the way thanks to a new leak
The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has joined its 4G/LTE-only counterpart in having a next-gen replacement pop up in a new leak ahead of its launch. This one all but confirms the launch of a smartphone with up-to-date software and mobile data specs (even if they are not matched by its Wi-Fi capabilities) in the near future.
The UDU handheld motion control console brings mobile gaming outdoors while making it more active and fun
In a market full of mobile game controllers, there's still room for more, especially if they come with a twist. The UDU CONSOLE, designed by a Danish start-up, comes as the result of an idea that was born back in 2018. The company was co-founded in 2019 by former LEGO design and engineer Asbjørn H. Christensen and the UDU CONSOLE aims "to turn inactive gaming into an active and outdoor activity" for both kids and their families.
