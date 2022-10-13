The well-known leaker Ice universe has shared images of a new series of protective cases that have seemingly been prepared for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and it appears at least two things have been noticed by fans that have caused quite a discussion. The generic cases are for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, although the tipster has already made it clear that the “S23 Pro” case has the wrong name and is for the S23+.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 HOURS AGO