Reviews of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 are finally up and, unsurprisingly, the card is an absolute monster. We can go as far as to say that, for the first time ever, high-refresh-rate 4K gaming is possible on a consumer GPU. As it turns out, 4K is not the upper limit of the RTX 4090, as the card can handle 8K gaming as well.

