Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i9-13900KF Raptor Lake processor almost hits 6 GHz on a US$215 B660-based mainboard
Although the Intel Core i9-13900KF processor is known for reaching clock speeds in excess of 6 GHz, this happens when high-end Z690 and Z790 chipsets are used. However, it has recently reached 5.97 GHz on the ASUS ROG STRIX B660-F GAMING WIFI mainboard, which is an affordable solution that sports a mainstream chipset.
notebookcheck.net
Razercon 2022 | Razer Edge: Steam Deck competitor unveiled with a 144 Hz AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x SoC and 5G
Razer teased the launch of its first-ever handheld gaming console, the Razer Edge 5G, a few days ago. It was marketed as a 5G-ready cloud gaming console, similar to the Logitech G Cloud announced earlier. Razer has now officially unveiled the console at Razercon 2022. Its Wi-Fi-only variant retails at US$399 and one can pre-reserve via Razer's website for a token amount of US$5. It will officially hit shelves in January 2023. There is no word about its 5G variant's price, but Razer says that it is exclusive to Verizon.
notebookcheck.net
Shuttle announces XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S mini-PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake processors
Shuttle has revised its mini-PC offering with the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S, two models equipped with the LGA 1700 socket. As such, Shuttle sells the pair with Intel Alder Lake processors, with SKUs ranging from lowly Pentium Gold models to powerful Core i9 editions with 65 W TDPs. Fundamentally, the XPC Slim DH610 and XPC Slim DH610S are similar machines, albeit with some differences in a few areas.
notebookcheck.net
XMG OASIS: Rev.2 edition announced with improvements to laptop liquid cooling solution
XMG has announced an updated revision of the XMG OASIS, the first version of which we reviewed earlier this year with the XMG NEO 15. While we noted that the original XMG OASIS worked well and we liked the company's desire to experiment, we found that it only offered performance benefits under rare circumstances. Specifically, the XMG OASIS was handy for when extreme load saturated the stock heatsink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4090 performs surprisingly well at 8K with DLSS 3 enabled
Reviews of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 are finally up and, unsurprisingly, the card is an absolute monster. We can go as far as to say that, for the first time ever, high-refresh-rate 4K gaming is possible on a consumer GPU. As it turns out, 4K is not the upper limit of the RTX 4090, as the card can handle 8K gaming as well.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB abruptly cancelled ahead of November release
Nvidia's questionably-specced GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB received a lot of flak after its launch, and rightfully so. The AD04-based card with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus was, at best, an RTX xx70 class graphics card. To make matters worse, it carried a US$990 price tag. Nvidia seems to have taken cognizance of the outrage and has cancelled the card outright.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPhone: Design and specifications leak for future flagship smartphone
Evan Blass shared more details about 'Bronco', a device that the leaker revealed in June alongside 'Canyon'. As we discussed at the time, Blass believed that both models would launch under the Edge 40 series, although we suspected that Bronco could be a Moto G200 successor instead, given that Blass claimed it would rely on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
notebookcheck.net
Barcelo-R Ryzen 5 7530U brings Zen 3 into the mix for the messy AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile APU lineup
The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U has been spotted by @momomo_us on the SiSoftware official benchmark ranker, where the chip revealed its configuration. It is a 6-core, 12-thread part, according to the entry, with a probable base clock of 2 GHz and L2 and L3 caches of 512 kB (per core, so x6) and 16 MB total, respectively. The naming scheme for the Ryzen 5 7530U also reveals its family series name, microarchitecture, and intended use scenario.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Card UI spawns a new Savings facility
Apple Business iOS iPad iPhone Launch Smartphone Software Wearable. iPhone users (mostly in the US) have been able to make their payments, ID storage and even their credit cards Apple for years. Now, they can also add savings - or Savings, rather, to this list. The Cupertino giant aims to make their customers' financial lives even "healthier" with this new product.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Ultra-sleek Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 with Intel Core i5-1240P and 16GB RAM massively discounted thanks to stackable coupon codes
The reasonably equipped mid-range configuration of the extremely thin and light Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 can currently be ordered with a significant 54% discount in relation to the business laptop's regular list price of more than US$2,500. The ThinkPad X1 Nano is one of Lenovo's latest additions to...
notebookcheck.net
AOC AGON AGM600: Budget gaming mouse announced for £39.99
AOC has introduced the AGON AGM600 gaming mouse, which it bills as being 'especially designed for Esports enthusiasts and hardcore gamers'. According to AOC, the AGON AGM600 relies on the Pixart PMW3389, a sensor that delivers 16,000 DPI. For reference, you can find more details about the PMW3389 on Pixart's website. Incidentally, the AGON AGM600 is one of many budget gaming mice to rely on the Pixart PMW3389, such as the Razer Mamba Elite.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft previews Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2
Earlier this week, Microsoft hosted a hardware launch event, during which it revealed the likes of the Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 9 5G, Surface Studio 2 Plus and the Surface Laptop 5. Additionally, the company showcased the Surface Duo 2 running Android 12L, the device's long-awaited and first OS update. Already shipping in the Galaxy Z Fold4, Android 12L contains numerous changes from Android 12 aimed at improving user experience on foldable displays.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZU820T and ZU725T WUXGA projectors with up to 8,800 lumens brightness unveiled
Optoma has announced two new projectors as part of its DuraCore laser ProScene range, the ZU820T and ZU725T. The mid-range WUXGA projectors have a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 1.25 to 2.1 throw ratio, projecting images from 60-in to 200-in (~152 to 508 cm) wide. Both models are designed for professional use and follow in the footsteps of the ZU920TST device.
notebookcheck.net
Pixel 7 Pro battery life could be terrible outdoors as the display allegedly consumes 50% more power at 1000 nits brightness than the Galaxy S22 Plus
Google released the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 for US$599 and US$899 respectively. While not huge refreshes, both phones pack solid upgrades. Although both smartphones have garnered stellar reviews across the board, the battery life is proving to be a point of contention. XDA Developers now reports that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might be consuming significantly more power than competing flagships, resulting in elevated battery drain.
notebookcheck.net
The UDU handheld motion control console brings mobile gaming outdoors while making it more active and fun
In a market full of mobile game controllers, there's still room for more, especially if they come with a twist. The UDU CONSOLE, designed by a Danish start-up, comes as the result of an idea that was born back in 2018. The company was co-founded in 2019 by former LEGO design and engineer Asbjørn H. Christensen and the UDU CONSOLE aims "to turn inactive gaming into an active and outdoor activity" for both kids and their families.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung details biggest One UI 5 innovations ahead of Android 13 update launch
Samsung appears to be days away from releasing the first One UI 5 public builds, with the company confirming their arrival for later this month. In the meantime, the company has highlighted many of the major changes that it has integrated within its latest OS update, equivalents of which can already be experienced in rival experiences like iOS 16.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 13 new markets this year
Introduced first back in 2013 as Samsung's mobile wallet system, Samsung Wallet became Samsung Pay in 2015, and then bounced back in early 2022. After being announced at the Samsung Unpacked event in February 2022, Samsung Wallet rolled out in June. Today, the platform is available in essential markets such as China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Buds Pro: High-end earbuds receive 5-band equaliser with lastest software update
Google has shared new firmware for the Pixel Buds Pro, its AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM4 rival that it introduced in May at I/O 2022. Now on firmware version 3.14, the update moves the Pixel Buds Pro up from v2.14, which the earbuds have been running since August. While the new firmware version is rolling out now, you must have v1.0.474476083 of the Pixel Buds app installed before you can upgrade the Pixel Buds Pro to v3.14.
notebookcheck.net
DOOGEE S96 GT price is announced ahead of the refreshed rugged smartphone's imminent release event
DOOGEE conducted its first formal smartphone refresh earlier in 2022, in that it took its already "successful" S96 Pro and replaced its MediaTek Helio G90 SoC with the G95, and also upgraded its selfie camera to 32MP in resolution. Otherwise, the resulting GT variant retains all the Pro's most interesting...
Comments / 0