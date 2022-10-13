Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game
Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
Oxford Eagle
SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34
Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss women’s tennis rolls through opening day of ITA Southern Regional
BATON ROUGE, La. –Ole Miss women’s tennis had a hot start to their ITA Southern Regional Championship in Baton Rouge on Friday, finishing the day 5-1 in singles and 2-0 in doubles play in the team’s first day competing at LSU. A total of five individuals punched...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State
Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
Oxford Eagle
Wilkinson’s game-winner pushes Oxford past Clinton
Oxford (4-3) defeated Clinton (4-3) at Bobby Holcomb Field on Friday to put an end to their two game skid. The Chargers secured the 24-22 win on the back of a 33 yard game winning field goal from junior kicker William Wilkinson, and a superb performance from freshman quarterback Mitchell Grandjean. Grandjean was the first freshman to ever start a varsity football game for the Chargers at quarterback.
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley Comeback Falls Short
Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
Oxford Eagle
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday. Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incorporated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six. CannaMiss,...
Oxford Eagle
Cannon Motors to host canine costume party
On Saturday morning October 29th, 10am, Cannon Motors will host its Fourth Annual Canine Competition at its Chevrolet Dealership. This year it’s a Costume Party Contest!. Dogs must dress in their Halloween costumes and compete for prizes in the following categories: Scariest; Most Creative; Cutest; and Best in Show. Their family is also invited to join in on the fun and dress up too!
Oxford Eagle
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
