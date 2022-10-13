ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game

Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

No. 9 Ole Miss runs wild and holds off Auburn 48-34

Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a 48-34 victory over Auburn Saturday. The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a single game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State

Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Wilkinson’s game-winner pushes Oxford past Clinton

Oxford (4-3) defeated Clinton (4-3) at Bobby Holcomb Field on Friday to put an end to their two game skid. The Chargers secured the 24-22 win on the back of a 33 yard game winning field goal from junior kicker William Wilkinson, and a superb performance from freshman quarterback Mitchell Grandjean. Grandjean was the first freshman to ever start a varsity football game for the Chargers at quarterback.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley Comeback Falls Short

Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Radio#Ole Miss#Radio Network#Lsu#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Auburn#Sec#Rebels#Tigers#Ct#Espn
Oxford Eagle

Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford

Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday. Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incorporated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six. CannaMiss,...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Cannon Motors to host canine costume party

On Saturday morning October 29th, 10am, Cannon Motors will host its Fourth Annual Canine Competition at its Chevrolet Dealership. This year it’s a Costume Party Contest!. Dogs must dress in their Halloween costumes and compete for prizes in the following categories: Scariest; Most Creative; Cutest; and Best in Show. Their family is also invited to join in on the fun and dress up too!
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy