Read full article on original website
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC
There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
travelweekly.com
Hilton hotel will be part of a new complex near D.C.
Hilton has unveiled plans for a hotel just outside Washington, set to be part of a mixed-use complex currently under construction in Arlington, Va. Located near the foot of the Potomac River's historical Francis Scott Key Bridge, the 36-floor Hilton at the Key, Arlington-Rosslyn will span 331 rooms and feature approximately 28,000 square feet of meetings and event space.
alxnow.com
Top stories this week in Alexandria
This week’s top story was our poll on Alexandria’s new speed cameras. About 54% (406 voters) responded that adding speed cameras to school zones is a good idea, while 38% (289 voters) are against them and 8% (57 voters) are indifferent. On Monday (October 10), Alexandria’s Noah and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
Envision Glass Completes Expansion in Manassas
Envision Glass Company, a leading commercial glass glazing company, has expanded in the City of Manassas. Envision relocated to the City after upfitting a recently purchased 20,000 square foot warehouse off Liberia Avenue where the company completed a vertical integration their operations. The company added more than 25 new jobs with the expansion, totaling over 40 jobs newly located to the City.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
RELATED PEOPLE
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Washington DC 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Washington DC this year? This post covers Christmas Washington DC 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Washington DC, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated Air & Space Museum
It's one of Washington D.C.'s most popular tourist attractions -- and it's (almost) back! What other place allows visitors to experience the view of planet earth through the eyes of International Space Station astronauts? Or see a rare "roadable aircraft" that could fly to an airport, and then turn into a car? Yes, we're talking about the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location and square footage for a 1 bed
This rental is located at 426 6th St. NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,695 / 1br – 700ft2 – Spacious One Bedroom|10 Min Walk to Union Station Metro (Capitol Hill) The apartment is located in a 9-unit apartment building and is within easy walking distance of the Senate office buildings, the House office buildings, the Capitol, the metro stops of Union Station and Eastern Market. It is close to local shopping, dining, and nightlife!
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
fox5dc.com
Learning about the Capital Art and Craft Festival in Virginia
The Capital Art and Craft Festival is being held at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia this weekend. Judy Spargo and Dennis Ray join FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
theburn.com
Ashburn shopping center getting a facelift next spring
Just like with a house or a car, a shopping center starts to look dated as the years go. What was once the latest style in retail architecture becomes old-fashioned looking and humdrum. When that happens, it’s time for a make-over. That’s what will happen to the Ashbrook Commons...
PHOTOS: Cities and counties across Northern Virginia celebrate National Walk to School Day
This week, police officers from departments across Northern Virginia accompanied kids on their walk to school for National Walk & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds
A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
Comments / 0