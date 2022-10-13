This stunning apartment in Queens, New York, has 1,499 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Bruce Henderson. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. - Expansive Chef's kitchen boasting Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, Viking stove/range, microwave oven, Bosch dishwasher, triple lacquered white wood cabinets and Italian black granite countertop with glass backsplash. Welcome to Penthouse-3 at The View At EastCoast, enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this incredible 1500SF duplex convertible 3BR, 3 full bath penthouse home with nearly 200 SF of private terrace right outside your expansive living and dining room through double-size sliding glass doors, and a wall of windows overlooking Midtown Manhattan, the East River and waterfront. - Two outdoor spaces: a 200SF private terrace outside the living room, plus a 31SF balcony off of the 2nd bedroo. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Set at the View At EastCoast Condominium, Long Island City's only waterfront condo, and designed by Handel architects, the building has 24-hour concierge & doorman service along with complimentary access to the East Coast Club, which offers an indoor lap pool, billiards room, a state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop garden, indoor/outdoor lounge, and sauna/spa. The building overlooks Midtown Manhattan with Gantry Park as your front yard, has garage parking available, and is pet friendly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO