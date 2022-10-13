Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Super-Rare Girl Names That Are as Unique & Beautiful as Your Baby
Rare girl names are hard to find — or at least, it seems that way. Sometimes it feels like all the prettiest girl names are taken (over and over and over again), while the names you don’t run into every day are often … well, not your cup of tea. It can be frustrating to try to find unique and rare girl names, only to end up feeling like all the good ones have already been used.
Singer Brandy hospitalized
Singer Brandy was rushed to the emergency room after suffering a medical problem. No outlet has been able to confirm specifically what the disorder is, but TMZ reported that it is possible that Brandy Norwood, 43, suffered a seizure at her Southern California home. She was taken to an undisclosed...
