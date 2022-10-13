Read full article on original website
Related
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Enjoys Another Gameday on Rocky Top
2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang returned to Tennessee again on Saturday. Following the trip, the standout lineman discussed his thoughts on the atmosphere and more with Volunteer Country. "As soon as I got here on campus, I was walking through everybody saying 'welcome ...
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest
Extreme cold snap hits the eastern U.S., while historic heat dominates the West
The eastern half of the United States is being plunged into early season deep freeze, with temperatures as much as 30 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is in the grips of historic heat, shattering records.
Fifth Third Bank offers tips to protect yourself and your money
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- When it comes to your identity and your money, you want to make sure you have the right tools and knowledge to keep them secure. Unfortunately, there often seems to be new (and old) ways to try to swindle people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006114/en/ Fifth Third Bank offers some tips on how you can spot a “phishy” email. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0