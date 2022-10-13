Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.

