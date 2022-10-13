ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650

NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022

Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?

EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Seesaws As Stocks Surge, Data Top Estimates

The US dollar struggled for direction on Tuesday as a tremendous rally in the broader financial markets weighed on the greenback’s safe-haven status. As what occurred early last week, the greenback might take a breather and then reignite its meteoric ascent based on the equities arena and perhaps some economic data.
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?

CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
Gold Surges on Falling Dollar, Treasury Yields Amid Bank Earnings, Weak Data

Gold futures are rebounding from last week’s sharp losses as the yellow metal found support from a weaker greenback and plummeting Treasury yields. The precious metal has had a horrific year, which started when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and trimming its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. But with inflation elevated and weaker data coming in, can gold prices retest $1,700?
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows

Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
Euronext Total FX Volume Grew by 24.2% Compared to Last Year

Compared to the preceding quarter, the quantity of pinpoint forex bought and sold on Euronext’s FX fell -7% quarterly to $1.44T after this year’s third trimester. Furthermore, the median regular flow rate fell -8% to $21.74B from $23.64B in the preceding quarter. Euronext revealed these statistics in its flow rates report for this September, which was published this Friday. Overall amount on Euronext’s FX increased 17.8% monthly to $533B last month and 30.6% yearly.
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at About 0.9759

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9740 to surgery above 0.9759 after the latest round of data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. However, the pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/JPY Bears Eye a Rise, While Bulls Watch Elevated US CPI

The USD/JPY spent most of Wednesday trading below the lows of the bull cycle, stalling around the FOMC minutes, which didn’t hurt the bullish trend. The USD/JPY will be between 146.66 and 146.91 when Tokyo opens. On Wednesday, the US dollar reached its highest level against the yen in...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022

The price of gold managed to maintain the position above $1,680 last week and suggest more upside. However, the price is currently under bearish pressure at the $1,680 level. If the price gain more bearish pressure and close below $1,680 then the bearish trend could continue to target $1,580 – $1,600 area.
