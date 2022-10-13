Read full article on original website
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
NZD/USD Bulls Reappear And Aim For 0.5650
NZD/USD is recovering from a 30-month low and is now trading 0.2% higher, but the market is still weak because of the holiday. Since NZD/USD was at 0.5592, it has gone up to 0.5616. The mixed Nonfarm Payrolls data was good for the dollar and US interest rates, but it...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
Stock futures under bearish pressure as the market await inflation data. The stock futures are slightly lower at the current time after the previous week’s failed bullish bounce movement. The market might continue trading under bearish pressure until the inflation data is released this week. If inflation numbers continue to cool then we might see a rally in the stock market. However, traders also will focus on the earnings season this month to gauge how the company fare after the latest consecutive interest-rate hike by the Fed.
EUR/NZD Range Resistance at 1.7450 to Hold?
EURNZD has been trading inside a range, finding support at the 1.7130 area and resistance near the 1.7450 minor psychological mark. The top of the range is currently being tested, and technical indicators are pointing to another move down. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now, reflecting...
AUD/USD Has Bought Below 0.6350, However, The Downside Looks Inevitable
After falling below 0.6350 in Asia, AUD/USD went up. The outlook for the asset isn’t good because sentiment in the market is low. The US dollar index (DXY) and the S&P500 went up on Friday after a good report on US nonfarm payrolls (NFP). The NFP for Friday was...
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
US Dollar Index (DXY) Seesaws As Stocks Surge, Data Top Estimates
The US dollar struggled for direction on Tuesday as a tremendous rally in the broader financial markets weighed on the greenback’s safe-haven status. As what occurred early last week, the greenback might take a breather and then reignite its meteoric ascent based on the equities arena and perhaps some economic data.
USD/JPY Rockets to New Multi-Decade Highs to Trade at 148.859
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday extended gains to new multi-decade highs of about 148.859 before pulling back slightly to trade at 148.727. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
CHF/JPY Symmetrical Triangle Breakout Soon?
CHFJPY has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and price is approaching the peak of the formation to suggest that a breakout is due soon. Technical indicators seem to be pointing to a bullish breakout, as the 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA. Also, the 200 SMA is in line with the triangle bottom to add to its strength as support.
Gold Surges on Falling Dollar, Treasury Yields Amid Bank Earnings, Weak Data
Gold futures are rebounding from last week’s sharp losses as the yellow metal found support from a weaker greenback and plummeting Treasury yields. The precious metal has had a horrific year, which started when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates and trimming its $8.9 trillion balance sheet. But with inflation elevated and weaker data coming in, can gold prices retest $1,700?
USD/CAD Bears on the Move, Aiming for a Run to Last Week’s Lows
Even though Thursday’s inflation numbers were very high, USD/CAD currency pair bears are back in charge because US dollar longs are under pressure. A rise in oil prices helps the loonie in the late afternoon when Wall Street traders are willing to take more risks. When the price is below last week’s highs near 1.3850, a top-down analysis suggests that the price will go down.
USD/CAD Rallies Above the 100-Hour MA After US Retail Sales Data
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now rallied to trade at about 1.3881 up from the session lows of about 1.3741. The currency pair appears to be trading within an...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
Euronext Total FX Volume Grew by 24.2% Compared to Last Year
Compared to the preceding quarter, the quantity of pinpoint forex bought and sold on Euronext’s FX fell -7% quarterly to $1.44T after this year’s third trimester. Furthermore, the median regular flow rate fell -8% to $21.74B from $23.64B in the preceding quarter. Euronext revealed these statistics in its flow rates report for this September, which was published this Friday. Overall amount on Euronext’s FX increased 17.8% monthly to $533B last month and 30.6% yearly.
EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at About 0.9759
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9740 to surgery above 0.9759 after the latest round of data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. However, the pair remains several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
USD/CNY Rises in Asian Trading Amid China’s Higher Inflation, Dismal Economic Prospects
The Chinese yuan struggled for direction against the greenback in Asian trading, as investors digest the latest inflation data in the world’s second-largest economy. The yuan has been one of the worst-performing currencies on forex markets this year, defying the recent annual trends of the currency performing well. According...
USD/JPY Bears Eye a Rise, While Bulls Watch Elevated US CPI
The USD/JPY spent most of Wednesday trading below the lows of the bull cycle, stalling around the FOMC minutes, which didn’t hurt the bullish trend. The USD/JPY will be between 146.66 and 146.91 when Tokyo opens. On Wednesday, the US dollar reached its highest level against the yen in...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 10, 2022
The price of gold managed to maintain the position above $1,680 last week and suggest more upside. However, the price is currently under bearish pressure at the $1,680 level. If the price gain more bearish pressure and close below $1,680 then the bearish trend could continue to target $1,580 – $1,600 area.
As Risk-Off Sentiment Fades, GBP/USD Has Seen Decent Buying Demand Around 1.1020
The GBP/USD pair has gone back up after falling below 1.1019 in Tokyo. The cable has recovered to about 1.1100 and is expected to keep going up because people are more willing to take risks. S&P500 futures are green after solid demand. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering around...
