ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Grice Connect

Haunted Forest relocates to Fairgrounds

Get your heart pounding this Halloween while supporting local youth at the 2022 Haunted Forest of Statesboro. “We are going back to basics with the fear of the unknown and what might be hiding in the dark,” said Travis Bricke, lecturer of marketing with Georgia Southern University. “What might you encounter as you make your next turn? Come if you dare!”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Joyce Elizabeth McElveen

Joyce Elizabeth Denmark Mays McElveen of Brooklet, GA died Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Statesboro, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 22, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Parker Denmark and Warnell Olen Denmark of Brooklet, GA and a sister to the late Warnell Denmark and Joanne Denmark Keil.
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Betty Ann Ragan

Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Ragan, 76, passed away on October 17, 2022 at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Statesboro, GA to the late Cecil and Eunice Barrs Lee and had resided in Waycross. She is survived by her children, Ricky Clayton of Waycross,...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022

In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Carolyn Parker McCarty

Mrs. Carolyn Parker McCarty, age 91, died Wednesday October 12, 2022, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The native of Woolsey, Georgia moved to Statesboro with her late husband, J. Benjamin McCarty, in 1973. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending her Impatiens and Caladiums. She enjoyed vegetable gardening with her husband Bennie.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Booker T. Hendrix

Mr. Booker T. Hendrix “Billy Hendrix” was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County Georgia to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hendrix was retired...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Colony Bank names Judd Skinner Statesboro Market President

Colony Bank has announced the addition of Judd Skinner as Statesboro Market President. Skinner, who began his banking career in 2014, most recently served as Commercial Market Manager for Queensborough National Bank & Trust. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Georgia Southern University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and is currently enrolled in the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School at the University of Georgia.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy