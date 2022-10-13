Read full article on original website
Haunted Forest relocates to Fairgrounds
Get your heart pounding this Halloween while supporting local youth at the 2022 Haunted Forest of Statesboro. “We are going back to basics with the fear of the unknown and what might be hiding in the dark,” said Travis Bricke, lecturer of marketing with Georgia Southern University. “What might you encounter as you make your next turn? Come if you dare!”
Joyce Elizabeth McElveen
Joyce Elizabeth Denmark Mays McElveen of Brooklet, GA died Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Statesboro, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 22, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Parker Denmark and Warnell Olen Denmark of Brooklet, GA and a sister to the late Warnell Denmark and Joanne Denmark Keil.
Betty Ann Ragan
Mrs. Betty Ann Lee Ragan, 76, passed away on October 17, 2022 at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Statesboro, GA to the late Cecil and Eunice Barrs Lee and had resided in Waycross. She is survived by her children, Ricky Clayton of Waycross,...
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
Video | Great crowd for Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair first Saturday parade
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro began a new tradition in moving the parade to Saturday morning in honor of their 60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. If the large crowds along the parade route was any indication, everyone loved the Saturday parade. “Moving the parade to Saturday allowed more people to participate...
Nancy Grace discusses Quinton Simon case on podcast as search enters week 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the second week of the search continues, Chatham County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue working to answer the question so many of you are asking. What happened to Quinton? The 20-month-old little boy was last seen on Oct. 5 at his Southwest Chatham County home. WSAV […]
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
Carolyn Parker McCarty
Mrs. Carolyn Parker McCarty, age 91, died Wednesday October 12, 2022, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The native of Woolsey, Georgia moved to Statesboro with her late husband, J. Benjamin McCarty, in 1973. Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending her Impatiens and Caladiums. She enjoyed vegetable gardening with her husband Bennie.
GS to host an evening with Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury
Georgia Southern’s Theatre Department is pleased to announce that Jackie Sibblies Drury, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of Fairview, which just completed its run on the Statesboro Campus, will be in Statesboro to discuss her play, her writing, and socially relevant art. The event will take place at the Nessmith...
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix “Billy Hendrix” was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County Georgia to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hendrix was retired...
Stop by Community Health Fair this weekend for free screenings
The City of Statesboro’s Statesboro Community Youth Network and Restoring the Breach will host a free Community Health Fair this Saturday, October 15, from 2-6pm at the Honey Bowen Building. The event will feature free health screenings and medicines, free food, free arts and crafts, music, and giveaways. East...
Deer smashes into Hinesville police chief's office, takes over conference room
HINESVILLE, Ga. — Above: Footage following the incident. On most any other day, Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater would have been sitting at his desk at the same time a deer smashed through his office window Monday morning. However, Slater was using a vacation day and stopped by only...
Colony Bank names Judd Skinner Statesboro Market President
Colony Bank has announced the addition of Judd Skinner as Statesboro Market President. Skinner, who began his banking career in 2014, most recently served as Commercial Market Manager for Queensborough National Bank & Trust. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Georgia Southern University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and is currently enrolled in the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School at the University of Georgia.
The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton Simon’s mother made an appearance in court Monday, but not about Quinton’s disappearance. Instead, the court hearing was about concerns for the safety of her other two children. It’s been almost two weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his Chatham County...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
Statesboro, GA
