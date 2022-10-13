Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
2023 Honda Civic Becomes More Expensive After Ditching LX Trim
For 2023, the Honda Civic LX is getting the boot – effectively making the Sport the new base trim. But this also means the model will become $2,100 more expensive than the previous generation. The good news is that the Sport comes with more features, though that may be of little consolation to cash-strapped buyers that had hoped the sickly global economy would result in cheaper and more practical automobiles taking the stage.
Rare Rides Icons, The Nissan Maxima Story (Part VII)
Unlike its third generation which had the upmarket sporty sedan segment largely to itself, when the fourth generation Maxima (A32) arrived in 1995 there were numerous new competitors from all directions. In its home market, the American-centric Maxima faded away and was replaced by the more internationally flavored Cefiro. Notably, the Cefiro wore Infiniti I30 styling in advance of its North American debut. In addition to the handful of variants for other markets like the Maxima QX and QX (which both wore Cefiro clothes), the A32 Maxima was also transformed into a very important car for the Korean market. Let’s talk about some business deals.
TTAC Rewind: 2018 Hyundai Accent First Drive - Comfort Can Be Cheap
Hello again! Today's TTAC Rewind takes us back only a few years. We're checking out the 2018 Hyundai Accent this afternoon. Take a break from football and take a gander at what yours truly thought about an entry-level Hyundai that is, shockingly, not a crossover. Enjoy!
This Futuristic Superyacht Concept Comes With a Bonkers Underwater Lounge
Many superyachts offer stellar views above the water, but what about below it? Allow us to introduce you to Cantharus. Penned by America’s own Darin Osborne, the striking superyacht concept is centered around a scenic underwater space that would provide seafarers with unbeatable ocean vistas. The yacht designer, who hails from the stateside marine mecca of Florida, literally designed the 226-footer from the bottom up. The subterranean room was the first to come to fruition and is arguably the vessel’s biggest draw. Sporting a full 180 degrees of glass, it immerses seafarers in the world beneath the waves and comes with...
QOTD: How We Feeling About the Lack of Cheap Wheels?
Just a bit ago, Matt wrote about how the 2023 Honda Civic is dropping its value-priced LX trim. He pointed out that Honda has done this with other models. He further reminds us that Honda is doing this at a time when dealers are marking vehicles up by absurd amounts and some car buyers are struggling economically.
Junkyard Treasure: 1993 Mercury Grand Marquis LS
Ford introduced a newly rounded Crown Victoria on the late-1970s-vintage Panther platform for the 1992 model year, and the Mercury Division was right there—as it so often was, from the very beginning in 1939—with a Mercurized version. The 1992-1997 Grand Marquis has become a rarity in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent, so I decided that this worn-out '93 deserved to be documented for this series.
