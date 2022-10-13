Read full article on original website
Here’s What to Expect from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q3 Results Today
Netflix is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on Tuesday. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see if the company can achieve its 1 million subscriber addition guidance. Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is slated to report its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 18, after the...
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
ITV shares jumped almost 10% on the news of a possible stake sale in ITV studios
ITV Plc (GB:ITV) shares gained much-needed momentum after it was reported that the company could dispose of some some of its stake in its production arm, ITV Studios. The stock gained almost 10% in today’s trading. Overall, the stock has not recovered fully after it fell in March 2022 after the company reported falling viewers and profits.
Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Stock Underperforms, Is More Pain Ahead?
The shares of Meta Platforms have significantly underperformed the benchmark index in 2022. It is struggling to drive its user base amid heightened competition. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has significantly underperformed the broader markets this year. META stock has lost more than 62% of its value this year, compared to about a 25% decrease in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Further, the social media giant is struggling to drive its user base amid increased competition and a weak macro environment, indicating more pain ahead.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Home Builder Sentiment Collapses
Equity markets are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.4%, respectively. On Tuesday, the National Association of Home Builders released its U.S. NAHB Housing Market...
