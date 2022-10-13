ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Lite Brite Gets Illuminated With ‘Stranger Things’ Themed Designs

By Joseph Cheatham
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcrXc_0iXge4yR00

We called it: nostalgic toys and retro game favorites are cycling back around for Christmas 2022 . The SPY team predicted these classic games and inventions, which best define our childhood, would be a major gifting trend this holiday season, and we specifically recommended Lite-Brite as one of our top picks. Already, tons of 90s retro toys are causing a serious case of deja vu in the store aisles. While some toys have remained constant with their original design to take you down memory lane, others have seen new iterations over the years like the command-calling Bop It! .

The latest retro toy brand to shake things up with new templates is the illuminated peg-pinning game, Lite Brite.

This go-round, the Hasbro game has partnered with the Netflix original series, Stranger Things , for a special edition Stranger Things Lite-Brite, out now for your Christmas gifting pleasure.

Fans of the show, you’ll get a taste in real life as the new retro set features 12 templates based on all four seasons. Each of the HD designs creatively pulls from themes and icons depicted throughout the series — including the Hellfire Club logo, the Demogorgon, and the Surfer Boy pizza van.

However, consumers are not only limited to recreating those iconic scenes. You have the option to make your own upside-down designs. For just $19.99, this is an affordable collector’s item that fans of retro toys and science fiction are sure to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U42Qx_0iXge4yR00

Revamped for more fun and mystery, the inside packaging consists of the Lite Brite grid with 50% more holes and 650 pegs in multiple colors — three times as much as the Ultimate Classic rendition of Lite-Brite. That’s not all. You can light up your creations with four color-changing light modes: white light, all-flash, rotating flash, and alternating flash. Oh, when gaming intimates art.

Whether you’re an avid viewer of sci-fi drama or want to tap into your inner child, it’s a win-win purchase. This too could be your way of sharing a slice of your adolescence with your kids. We’re sure it will brighten up their Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLXUX_0iXge4yR00

Buy: Lite Brite Stranger Things Special Edition $19.99

More from SPY
Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

First Look: Twinkly Squares Creates Gorgeous Pixel Artwork for Your Walls

We all love a good bit of smart home tech because, with the right bits of kit, you can automate anything from your lights to your security systems. The new Twinkly Square Starter Kit shows that one of the coolest things to mess around with is panel lighting, because you can help upgrade the vibe in your living room, bedroom, or just change things up to match how you feel. There are a lot of things to love about this kit, and we’re pretty certain that it could easily be added to one of the best gifts for video game lovers...
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
SPY

Hurry: We Found Levi’s Jeans Marked Down To $26 During the Prime Day Early Access Sale

Stop what you’re doing: you can currently get Levi’s jeans for as low as $23-$26 right now. There’s never been a better time to replenish your denim collection with the world’s best jeans than during the Prime Early Access Sale, happening now through October 12. It’s safe to say that Levi’s is the main staple in every modern jean wearer’s wardrobe, so any time they’re on sale, it’s sort of a big deal. But we’ve never seen Levi’s on sale like this. Seriously, with popular styles starting at just $23, this is a can’t-miss sale. Every year, we gather up the best...
SPY

The Best Desk Plants to Liven Up Your Indoor Workspace

Whether you’re still working from home or back at the office, it’s always nice to add a little personality and presence to your workspace. We’re talking cool office supplies, self-heating mugs and other essentials, of course, but we’re also talking about plants. Plants are a great way to bring a grounding presence to your workspace while adding adult-like décor and ambiance. You can certainly spruce up your office with a space-saving hanging plant or a sturdy office plant, but when it comes to the best desk plants, there are three basic things to keep in mind. Sunlight: Are you by a window...
SPY

The Best iPad Deals of October 2022 — Take Advantage of Amazon and Walmart’s Pricing Wars Now

Looking for the best iPad deals for October 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer over and holiday shopping on the horizon, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We...
SPY

Top 6 Prime Day OLED TV Deals: Big Discounts on Samsung & LG OLEDs Are Back

Amazon surprised shoppers when rumors of a second Prime Day started swirling, and lo and behold, Amazon unveiled a massive deals event slated for October 11 and 12. Prime Day 2, technically known as the Prime Early Access Sale, will see 48 hours of savings across every major shopping category. If you’re looking to get the jump on holiday shopping, now’s a great time to do it. Of course, we always keep our eyes peeled for sales on big-ticket items, and that includes OLED TVs. We can expect the best OLED TV deals to arrive on October 11 and 12, but...
SPY

Get The Accessories That Power Your Gadgets With the Best Prime Days Deals On Anker Products

We love Anker’s products. Not only does the company offer incredible accessories that complement our daily drivers, like our smartphones and laptops, but they also are discounted throughout the year. That also includes the other Anker sub brands, like Soundcore and Eufy. Now that Prime Day part two is finally here, you can get a head start on snagging some awesome stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event happening right now. Whether you’re looking for the best wireless charging pads to recharge your gadgets, or perhaps an Anker portable charger that uses GaN technology to...
SPY

A Balenciaga x Lay’s Potato Chip Clutch Bag Was The Talk Of Paris Fashion Week — Is It Worth $1800?

Paris Fashion Week wrapped earlier this month, but a unique sighting on Balenciaga’s runway has left people scratching their heads. In a follow-up to its curious Trash Pouch bags, the fashion house recently unveiled its newest collection of handbag designs, one of which arrives in the fashion of — get this — Lay’s Potato Chip bags. Many don’t know exactly how to feel about Balciencaiga’s latest partnership with Frito Lay. The confusing design leaves you wondering if this is a genuine fashion statement or if the brand has begun to simply run out of ideas. Put another way, is it lazy, or iconic? pic.twitter.com/gG7zM91dbL — LAY'S...
SPY

Christmas Or Halloween? Govee’s Permanent Outdoor Lights Are Year Round Decor For Your Home

Your patio or balcony is just as much a part of your home as your living room, and as the weather grows milder in the months ahead, many people will be spending their free time sitting outside in the evening breeze. Why not deck it out in a set of smart lights that you can swap out according to the season? Govee, one of the leading brands for affordable smart lights, has introduced Permanent Outdoor Lights that only need a one-time installation process. What’s this mean for you? A couple of things. First of all, there’s way less maintenance involved than taking...
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season. It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked...
OREGON STATE
SPY

Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required

Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around.  The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward. This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past. An...
SPY

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that...
SPY

Has Pokémon Gone Too Far With Their Gigantic Life Size Plushes?

For millions of fans all over the world, Pokémon holds a special place in their hearts. And what would be better than having your favorite pocket monster in a life-size form? Some would argue these life-size Pokémon are horrifying — the type of abomination only a furry could love — and they wouldn’t be completely wrong. No matter how you feel about the new life-size Pokémon plushes, one fact is clear to us: The photos and the marketing around each of these beautiful creatures have been deliciously unhinged. Do you remember when Arcanine was released and the collective world of Pokémon fans lost...
SPY

The Weed Gummies Cookbook Review: A Unique, Grown-Up Take On Infused Sweets

Although the already vast cannabis edible landscape is getting more expansive every day, cannabis cookbooks still aren’t as culturally diverse as we’d like. Although many of these books are intended for foodies and gourmet aficionados, preparing those recipes can be a little intimidating, especially if you haven’t cooked with cannabis before. This straightforward recipe book, dubbed “The Weed Gummies Cookbook,” has more of a niche focus on gummies and gummy-adjacent foods with a gourmet twist. Author and photographer, Monica Lo, brings her heritage and experience to the world of canna literature with recipes for bubble tea, sour yuzu drops, lychee jelly...
SPY

We’re Calling It: Pickleball Sets Will Be One of the Top Trending Holiday Gifts of 2022

The rackets are small, the name is nonsensical, and the balls are plastic. So how on earth has pickleball become one of the hottest pastimes in the country? That is not for us to question. The trend is clear: This holiday shopping season will feature pickleball sets flying off the shelves faster and in greater volume than ever before. Experienced players and curious newbies alike will be hoping to find pickleball equipment among their holiday haul. Recently, SPY named the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 as well as the Top Gifting Trends of the holiday shopping season, and the best pickleball...
SPY

The Meta Quest Pro is a Work-Focused VR Headset That Can Take The Place Of Your Office Setup

The Meta Quest 2 (or as it’s still known within the VR sphere, the Oculus Quest 2) is the most approachable, affordable headset on the market. Okay, that second part isn’t true — there are budget options, but none with the capabilities of the Quest 2. Rumors of a new headset from Meta have been swirling for a while now, but nothing was confirmed until today’s Meta Connect event. The Quest Pro is a high-end, all-in-one VR device. It’s not quite a follow up to the Quest 2; in fact, it’s not really targeted towards gamers at all. The enhanced pass-through...
SPY

Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
SPY

Review: The Black+Decker Kitchen Wand Is an Impressive 6-in-1 Device

Owning the right kitchen gadgets and cookware can make preparing food easier, simpler and more enjoyable. However, like any product category, there’s a lot of unnecessary fluff out there trying to convince you that the automated version is better, you DO need six different sizes of the same tool, and the latest technology will finally land you that neighborhood Michelin star. We’re here to tell you that’s not true and answer the pivotal question, yet again: Do you actually need this? Today’s subject? The Black+Decker Kitchen Wand, a 6-in-1 multi-tool that promises to replace some of the most commonly used gadgets...
SPY

Don’t Miss The Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals — Save $300+ on AllClad, Dash, Ninja and More

It’s here! Amazon’s Early Access Prime Deals has begun and stretches through tomorrow, October 12th, and much like Prime Day, this event will offer some of the top brands in every category at some of their lowest prices — all in time for the holiday shopping season. As always, SPY editors have been keeping an eye out for the best deals. Over the past few weeks, we’ve done some deep digging to help you find everything you could ever want and need when it comes to the best Prime Day deals, TV deals, fashion deals, tech deals and more. And all of...
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy