columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken in NE Ohio
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Knox Pages
Lacey Filkins appointed Executive Director of Experience Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- The Experience Mount Vernon Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Lacey Filkins to the role of Executive Director, effective Oct. 31. Filkins currently serves as a Legal Assistant and the Marketing Manager for Kidwell & Cunningham and Owl Creek Title Agency after working as the Director of First-Year Experience and Student Success at Kenyon College for seven years.
wfft.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
WTOL-TV
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
The gas company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million which could increase bills by 27%. It is currently unclear why the money is needed.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon pastor's book studies father-son relationships
MOUNT VERNON -- Church of Nazarene pastor Bob Weaver’s new book, “A Long Line of Messed Up Fathers and Sons” was published on Aug. 30. The book travels through the past 120 years of Weaver’s family’s lineage to examine the strained relationships between fathers and sons in order to better understand the lasting impact of growing up in households with physically or emotionally absent fathers.
cleveland19.com
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
Knox Pages
State Issue 1: Should judges be required to consider public safety when setting bail?
On November 8, Ohio voters will vote on a constitutional amendment that requires judges to consider public safety when setting bail. The amendment also changes the branch of government responsible for setting bail amounts and conditions.
It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week
While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected. That’s right....
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
wktn.com
Ohio Law Prohibits Open Burning During Set Times in March, April, May, October and November
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel. In the fall, fire...
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Farm and Dairy
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
WOUB
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio Statehouse News Bureau) – A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II...
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
