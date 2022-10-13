Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Game Notes: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back on the road, the Indiana football program will venture east for an afternoon contest at SHI Stadium against homestanding Rutgers. The Hoosier and Scarlet Knights will face off at Noon on the Big Ten Network on Saturday (Oct. 22). INDIANA (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at...
Media Monday: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 17) in front of road trip to Rutgers in Week 8. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke in front of the Hoosiers Noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights on Big Ten Network.
Bennett, Smith Score in 2-2 Draw Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Junior forward Anna Bennett and freshman midfielder Olivia Smith each netted a goal in a 2-2 draw against archrival Purdue at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • Purdue's Gracie Dunaway scored the first goal of the match on a corner kick in the...
Hoosiers Improve in Second Round, Sit Sixth Overall
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team moved up four spots in the team standings during the second round and sit sixth with 18 holes to play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 603 (309-294; +27) over the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
Postgame Notes: Maryland
• Saturday marked the 11th all-time meeting with Maryland, and lead 7-4 in the series. Nine of the 11 meetings have come as members of the Big Ten, with IU owning a 5-4 mark in those games. • Indiana's captains were Cam Jones, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle.
Moore-McNeil Ready To Take the Next Step
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The shots fell. Boy, did they fall. Chloe Moore-McNeil was on Hoosier Hysteria fire, an indication of elite perimeter shooting (and the result of a ton of summer work) that could be a catalyst for this junior guard and an Indiana women's team with title-winning aspirations. Moore-McNeil...
Football Falls Late to Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones stared at a scoreboard truth that wouldn't change. Injury left the standout Indiana senior linebacker on the sidelines instead of the Memorial Stadium field, eyes wide and unblinking, frustration palpable, right fist tapping an equipment box as if it was a magic lamp with a genie that could grant a game-altering wish.
No. 18 Hoosiers Set to Battle Badgers Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) will play its final Big Ten Conference road match when it faces Wisconsin (4-5-3, 1-3-1 B1G) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
Cerame’s 23 Digs, Saris’ 21 Kills Help Power Indiana Past Michigan State 3-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A fantastic day from Paula Cerame in the back row, paired with timely contributions from key pieces in the IU lineup saw the Indiana Volleyball team (10-10, 3-5) outlast Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinson Hall. In a match that showcased the Big Ten's depth,...
Indiana Ranked 13th in Preseason AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, the Associated Press announced on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the first time since the 2016-17 season (No. 11) in which the Hoosiers will begin the...
Hoosiers Impress at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
Louisville, Ky. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team was in action over the weekend at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships where the Hoosiers had a number of players put together impressive performances in both the singles and doubles brackets. The Hoosiers were represented by...
Indiana Golf Returns for The Ally 2022
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's golf team returns to the golf course as participants in The Ally 2022 hosted by Mississippi State at the Old Waverly Golf Club. The 54-hole event will begin with two rounds on Oct. 17 in West Point, Miss. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. The Ally 2022...
‘True Pro’ -- Miller Kopp and Social Media’s ‘Double-Edged Sword’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp has made his social media mark. Social media sometimes marks this Indiana senior forward with doubters who create noise best ignored. Welcome to a 21st Century sports world where everything is out there -- the good, the bad, the fun, the silly and the irrelevant.
