247Sports

Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota

Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Washington?

Washington defeated Arizona 49-39 on Saturday night and the defense simply could not stop the Huskies enough to have a chance to win the game. "It was one of those games where we knew in the end it was going to be a who could outscore the other team,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “There were a couple of possessions in there we didn’t get the points we needed and they did. That’s just what it is.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Kamari Lands needs to play like a veteran for Louisville basketball

Kamari Lands is a freshman on the University of Louisville basketball roster. But in head coach Kenny Payne's eyes, the Indianapolis native has the talent to be one of the better players on the roster and will need to play like a veteran for the Cardinals. He averaged over 33 points a game last season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
LOUISVILLE, KY

