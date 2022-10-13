CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in Florida has decided to channel his fear of clowns into a creative exercise for his annual Halloween displays. Jeff Somerville, of Clearwater, first began decorating his home with terrifying clowns in 2019, after relocating from the Midwest several years before, he previously told Nexstar’s WFLA. The inspiration came from his own fear of clowns, he said.

