ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Florida man afraid of clowns dedicates massive Halloween display to them

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in Florida has decided to channel his fear of clowns into a creative exercise for his annual Halloween displays. Jeff Somerville, of Clearwater, first began decorating his home with terrifying clowns in 2019, after relocating from the Midwest several years before, he previously told Nexstar’s WFLA. The inspiration came from his own fear of clowns, he said.
CLEARWATER, FL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy