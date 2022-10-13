TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.

