FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Bay News 9
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
Bay News 9
Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie
Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announces 7th coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster; it's set to open spring 2023. The first-of-its-kind attraction will feature coaster trains designed to look like large...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
Bay News 9
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple murder arrested in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 67-year-old man sought as a person of interest in a brutal Oklahoma quadruple murder was located and arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, officials said. According to information from the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, Joseph L. Kennedy II was taken into custody...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County schools set to receive $17.1 million from the state
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that $200 million had been allocated in the state’s budget for the “Florida School Recognition Program.”. $200 million has been allocated in Florida's budget for schools that maintained an "A" grade or moved up a letter grade. Schools...
Bay News 9
"Put down the guns," asks Hero community activist
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.
Bay News 9
Leesburg residents now seeing higher electric bills, rising gas prices to blame
LAKE COUNTY, Fla- Residents in Leesburg are seeing increases to their electric bills. City officials said the rise in gas prices is the chief contributor. The average Leesburg Electric customer bill is up $76 a month. The city hopes to lower rates in April, 2023. Electric bills are up, but...
Bay News 9
Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
