Winter Garden, FL

Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie

Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announces 7th coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster; it's set to open spring 2023. The first-of-its-kind attraction will feature coaster trains designed to look like large...
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
"Put down the guns," asks Hero community activist

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.
Victim in Polk County shooting speaks out

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The woman who was shot at several times this weekend by a neighbor and his teenage son said she wants to see the pair held accountable. Caudill said she feared for her life when the pair demanded she get out of her car. The whole...
