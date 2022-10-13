Read full article on original website
Related
Biden pledges to codify abortion rights if Democrats win midterms: ‘I’ll sign it in January’ – live
President says his first move will be to codify Roe v Wade ‘once and for all’ – follow the latest
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The school’s Institute of Food and...
Comments / 5