ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 5

Related
The Associated Press

Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The school’s Institute of Food and...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy