Three Sartell High School Seniors Receive National Merit Honors
SARTELL -- Three Sartell High School seniors have received a distinguished honor. Taylor Chaika, Riley Hengel and Zachary Hohenstern received designations in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program. Chaika is a semifinalist, and joins less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors as the highest scoring entrants in each...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”
Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
Ice Castles Returning to New Brighton For 8th Winter
NEW BRIGHTON (WJON News) - Plans are in the works to bring back a magical winter wonderland to Minnesota. The Ice Castles are returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton for its 8th winter. The popular winter attraction will feature slides, caverns, tunnels and world-class sculptures all made...
2 People Killed in Pine County Crash
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City. Deputies responded and found...
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location
SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location. The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area. Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming...
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Chapter Aesthetics Studio Opens New Waite Park Location
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A new spa business has officially opened in Waite Park. Chapter Aesthetics Studio held their grand opening Thursday at their new location in front of the Marketplace Mall. Chapter provides non-surgical, cosmetic treatments to help people feel empowered to love the way they look and...
SJU Dedicates New Campus Housing
FLYNNTOWN (WJON News) - Students, alumni, and faculty gathered at St. John’s University Friday to dedicate the newly opened Saint Elizabeth Seton Townhomes. The 20 on-campus apartment-style dorms will house 94 upper-classmen near the shore of Stumpf Lake. President Brian Bruess says the new buildings are more than just...
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents of Phone Scam
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is warning you of a phone scam circulating the area. The sheriff's office says they've received a number of complaints from residents saying they've received a phone call from a person claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office.
Waite Park Officials Give Update On PFAS Found in Drinking Water
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Waite Park officials posted a video Monday morning providing more information regarding the PFAS chemicals found in the city's water supply. The city learned about these chemicals following voluntary testing, which detected PFAS in all three of the city's wells. Public Works Director Bill Schluenz...
