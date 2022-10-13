ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 26

Randy Boyd
4d ago

How could anyone be happy with how things are going . The Tech companies and national media are obviously working together to censor Americans and telling people what to think. Weak minded people are being led like children.

Reply(4)
10
Fantum
4d ago

How can you take such information seriously. I have NEVER been contacted for these supposed studies. Furthermore, I have NEVER met anyone who has been contacted by one of these people.

Reply
2
C Rod
4d ago

The Goldwatet institute is your resource? That partisan, RepubliCON loving "think tank"? What an utterly biased article. They'll let any person with access to the internet pass as a "news source" these days. No wonder critical thought has gone out the window and Republicans eat up all that MAGA tripe. Totally clueless!

Reply(1)
2
Related
ABC 15 News

Katie Hobbs on the issues most pressing to Arizona

If elected the next Governor of Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has part of her day-one agenda laid out — calling a special session over abortion. The law from before Arizona was a state that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, including rape and incest, except if the life of the pregnant person is at risk was reinstated after a Pima County judge ruled to lift an injunction in late September.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona’s Down-Ticket Races Highly Competitive, New Poll Shows

Further down the ballot, Arizona voters should expect some highly-competitive statewide races, a new poll shows. While the incumbent treasurer appears to be in a position to win her re-election bid, the races for secretary of state, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction are tighter, according to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) poll. In the latter three races, no candidate leads by more than three points, making them statistically tied because of the poll’s 3.77% margin of error.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state

Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
MESA, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) – In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Where to find info on judges, local election candidates

Election season is upon us. Many of you already have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen counter, and while you might know your choice for governor or Senate, you might be a little more bewildered when you look down ballot. And we’re talking way down ballot. From judges...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona lawmaker wants state to end relationship with PBS

Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers so far and highlighted they are running a fair and accurate election this year. How name order on Maricopa County ballots could sway voters. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST. |. Maricopa County ballots will have...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots

In a one-on-one interview, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said she made the right decision in not debating Kari Lake. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST. |. Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy