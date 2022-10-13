Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Lebanon-Express
Smoke update: It could linger in mid-Willamette Valley through Thursday
Smoke from wildfires could continue to linger in the mid-Willamette Valley until Thursday night, according to an air quality alert from the National Weather Service. The notice includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas. According to the National Weather Service, the Oregon Department of Environmental...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
nbc16.com
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
hh-today.com
Albany drops ‘family’ from city codes
For some reason, the word “family” has become a bad word in connection with housing and zoning, at least in the eyes of the Oregon legislature and the governor. As a result, the Albany planning division is going through the procedure required to scratch the word “family” from the city’s comprehensive plan and development code.
lebanonlocalnews.com
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
Three Albany men have been arrested following an Oct. 11 incident in which an unidentified Arizona man was struck by a vehicle and stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home. According to Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at around...
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Salem man faces manslaughter, DUII charges after deadly car collision
A Salem man was arrested Thursday night after a fatal car crash.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
KATU.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants, tells Yamhill County Deputy he 'wanted to shoot them'
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — On Friday, October 14, just about 7:30 p.m., a Yamhill County Sheriff’s Deputy found a vehicle parked at Maud Williamson State Park, after the park was closed. The deputy contacted two people inside the vehicle, both saying they had no identification. A female in...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
beachconnection.net
UPDATE: Glow-in-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for 3 Days Around Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are other things that glow in Oregon coast sands than the famed bioluminescent phytoplankton. On occasion, something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for October 12
Richard Lamphere, 78, of Albany, passed away Friday in Eugene. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Oct. 12 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 12 - Matthew Ward Flournoy, 38, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first- and third-degree theft, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. - Jonathen Ty...
