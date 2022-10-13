Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN)—A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish. The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials. State troopers said the semi driver...
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver arrested in West End crash
A single-vehicle crash in West End resulted in the driver being arrested. The incident happened on Monday in the 200 block of Holly Grove School Road just after 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived to an overturned Ford Focus in a small ditch. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline, hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, and hit several trees before overturning in the ditch.
sandhillssentinel.com
Motorcyclist airlifted in Southern Pines accident
A female motorcyclist was airlifted Sunday morning after being involved in a traffic accident in Southern Pines. The accident occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Murray Hill Road and Highway 1. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist lying in the road with her...
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 man in custody: Police
The man who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
richmondobserver
POLICE: Man caught growing pot in Rockingham motel bathroom
ROCKINGHAM — Police reportedly discovered a marijuana grow operation in the bathroom of a local motel room. An officer with the Rockingham Police Department responding to a call about a woman screaming for help at the Economy Inn Sunday was given consent to search for “any injured persons on the scene” when the officer saw the cannabis plants in a bathroom, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Wreck shuts down Highway 904 in Robeson County, North Carolina DOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Highway 904 near Marietta in Robeson County has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The wreck happened at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday near Renegade Drive, NCDOT said. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting
Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
Two suspects charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals following a stabbing the night of Oct. 12.
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
cbs17
Fayetteville double shooting suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges. Carl McGill, 24, was arrested on Thursday, police said, and is facing charges...
cbs17
Raleigh police chase starts on I-440, ends after crash near Denny’s on Wake Forest Road, NCSHP says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged after a police chase on Interstate 440 in Raleigh and ended on Wake Forest Road late Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the chase started on New Bern Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. and continued...
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Hamlet Police seek ‘person of interest’ in store robbery
HAMLET — Police have again turned to social media to ask the community’s help in identifying a suspect. The Hamlet Police Department on Monday posted photos of an individual deemed “a person of interest” in the robbery of a local business. The post does not indicate...
wfmynews2.com
Man arrested for high-speed chase upon hospital release in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. — A dangerous driver sped through a red light, led a police chase and crashed the car in Graham on September 28. Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, drove through a red light, almost hitting a Graham police officer at Oakley Street and West Elm Street a little after 6 p.m., police say.
