Carthage, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest man accused of stealing car

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a local man was arrested on Oct. 14 for allegedly stealing a vehicle and firearm after the department received a report of the stolen items from a home in Vass. Santos Martinez, 21, of Vass, was arrested and is facing charges of with one...
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver arrested in West End crash

A single-vehicle crash in West End resulted in the driver being arrested. The incident happened on Monday in the 200 block of Holly Grove School Road just after 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived to an overturned Ford Focus in a small ditch. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline, hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, and hit several trees before overturning in the ditch.
WEST END, NC
cbs17

3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting

Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbs17

Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
SANFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, seized in Randolph County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing felony trafficking charges following a drug bust in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the RCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Division finished its investigation related to the selling of drugs throughout Randolph County. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

All in the family – in jail

A mother, her son, and her father are now in the Alamance County Detention Center as a result of her attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail where the son was already being held on other charges. According to a release from the Alamance County sheriff’s office, investigators learned on...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus

HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

