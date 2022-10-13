Read full article on original website
Related
Man facing assault, other charges in Richmond, Anson counties
ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man wanted on multiple charges in two counties was arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Oct. 14. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Malcolm Murray, of Wadesboro, was wanted on domestic violence charges in his home county and on charges stemming from a June 28 incident in Richmond County.
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest man accused of stealing car
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says a local man was arrested on Oct. 14 for allegedly stealing a vehicle and firearm after the department received a report of the stolen items from a home in Vass. Santos Martinez, 21, of Vass, was arrested and is facing charges of with one...
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver arrested in West End crash
A single-vehicle crash in West End resulted in the driver being arrested. The incident happened on Monday in the 200 block of Holly Grove School Road just after 12:30 p.m. First responders arrived to an overturned Ford Focus in a small ditch. Investigators say the driver crossed the centerline, hit a ditch on the opposite side of the road, and hit several trees before overturning in the ditch.
cbs17
Fayetteville double shooting suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges. Carl McGill, 24, was arrested on Thursday, police said, and is facing charges...
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrests made in deadly Southern Pines gas station shooting
Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.
cbs17
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, seized in Randolph County drug bust
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing felony trafficking charges following a drug bust in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the RCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Division finished its investigation related to the selling of drugs throughout Randolph County. As a result of the investigation, search warrants were […]
Hamlet Police seek ‘person of interest’ in store robbery
HAMLET — Police have again turned to social media to ask the community’s help in identifying a suspect. The Hamlet Police Department on Monday posted photos of an individual deemed “a person of interest” in the robbery of a local business. The post does not indicate...
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
Student at Triton High School in Harnett County facing weapon and drug charges
Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a gun was found at Triton High School while a school resource officer was investigating a drug complaint in the student parking lot.
Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
Raeford woman arrested on first-degree murder charge
RAEFORD — Hoke County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing call in the 200 block of Quail Drive at about 2 a.m. on Fr
alamancenews.com
All in the family – in jail
A mother, her son, and her father are now in the Alamance County Detention Center as a result of her attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail where the son was already being held on other charges. According to a release from the Alamance County sheriff’s office, investigators learned on...
jocoreport.com
Loaded Rifle, Drugs Found On Harnett County High School Campus
HARNETT COUNTY – An 18 year-old student is facing serious charges after a loaded rifle, ammunition, and narcotics was reportedly found Thursday on the campus of Triton High School on Maynard Lake Road, Erwin. The School Resource Officer assigned to Triton High was investigating a drug complaint in the...
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
Comments / 3