Authorities have arrested three people in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old at the Pure Mart on Central Drive in Southern Pines on Oct. 8. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17 years of age, of Fayetteville, North Carolina who was deceased as a result of several gunshot wounds. The investigation thus far has revealed that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect were acquaintances and knew one another,” said Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell of the deadly shooting.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO