Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
mynews13.com
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
mynews13.com
Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie
Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
mynews13.com
Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
mynews13.com
Report: Florida theme parks saw attendance gains in 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — Athough theme park attendance has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Florida theme parks made significant gains in 2021, according to the annual report from TEA/AECOM. What You Need To Know. The theme parks continue their recovery from the pandemic. TEA/AECOM has released the annual theme...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announced its seventh roller coaster, which will be called Pipeline, which is set to open in spring 2023. The attraction will be a stand-up style coaster and feature coaster trains designed...
mynews13.com
Seminole County predicts two months to collect storm debris
GENEVA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone, but its destruction may take months to clean up and haul off. Seminole County says now 20% of yard debris from Hurricane Ian has been collected. The process to gather all vegetation and debris will take 6-8 weeks. Most of...
mynews13.com
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
mynews13.com
New Space Coast TPO roadway resiliency plan outlines areas susceptible to natural disasters
BREVARD COUNY, Fla- If knowledge is power, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is hoping that its new Transportation Resiliency Master Plan will be an empowering tool to help protect the critical roadways of Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The new resiliency summaries should show where roads...
mynews13.com
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple murder arrested in Daytona Beach Shores
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A 67-year-old man sought as a person of interest in a brutal Oklahoma quadruple murder was located and arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, officials said. According to information from the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, Joseph L. Kennedy II was taken into custody...
mynews13.com
Orange County Library System puts an end to overdue fines
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System has eliminated all overdue fines and canceled all existing overdue charges on customer accounts, director and CEO Steve Powell announced this week. What You Need To Know. Borrowers from the Orange County Library System will no longer have to pay...
mynews13.com
Teacher in Volusia finds ways to connect with art students virtually
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A+ Teacher Erin Bass is a Florida Virtual School teacher who finds a way to connect with her students virtually that's genuine and sincere. Erin Bass is a Florida Virtual School teacher based out of Volusia County. Bass has found ways to create strong bonds...
mynews13.com
Leesburg residents now seeing higher electric bills, rising gas prices to blame
LAKE COUNTY, Fla- Residents in Leesburg are seeing increases to their electric bills. City officials said the rise in gas prices is the chief contributor. The average Leesburg Electric customer bill is up $76 a month. The city hopes to lower rates in April, 2023. Electric bills are up, but...
mynews13.com
Small businesses may resort to loans amid hurricane damage
SANFORD, Fla. — While FEMA assistance is open to many Central Florida families impacted by flooding after Hurricane Ian, some small business owners might be struggling since they don't qualify. Many are wondering if a loan is right for them. What You Need To Know. FEMA is referring small...
mynews13.com
People with disabilities face challenges when applying for jobs
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — During National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, Spectrum News 13 put a focus on recognizing challenges the disabled community faces. One of those challenges can be applying for work and securing employment. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in August 2022,...
Comments / 0