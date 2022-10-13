ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla- Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location in Brevard...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Recipe: Emily Ellyn's Halloween Baked Brie

Orlando's “Retro Rad Recipe Resource” is celebrating autumn festivities with a puffy, cheesy, somewhat spooky party treat. Celebrity Chef Emily Ellyn – known for remixing the retro and making it rad – is using the aroma of a baked puff pastry to lure in ravenous revelers this Halloween season. So if you're hosting this year, you're in luck.
ORLANDO, FL
Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
ORLANDO, FL
Report: Florida theme parks saw attendance gains in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — Athough theme park attendance has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Florida theme parks made significant gains in 2021, according to the annual report from TEA/AECOM. What You Need To Know. The theme parks continue their recovery from the pandemic. TEA/AECOM has released the annual theme...
FLORIDA STATE
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
KISSIMMEE, FL
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announced its seventh roller coaster, which will be called Pipeline, which is set to open in spring 2023. The attraction will be a stand-up style coaster and feature coaster trains designed...
ORLANDO, FL
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Orange County Library System puts an end to overdue fines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Library System has eliminated all overdue fines and canceled all existing overdue charges on customer accounts, director and CEO Steve Powell announced this week. What You Need To Know. Borrowers from the Orange County Library System will no longer have to pay...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Small businesses may resort to loans amid hurricane damage

SANFORD, Fla. — While FEMA assistance is open to many Central Florida families impacted by flooding after Hurricane Ian, some small business owners might be struggling since they don't qualify. Many are wondering if a loan is right for them. What You Need To Know. FEMA is referring small...
SANFORD, FL
People with disabilities face challenges when applying for jobs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — During National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, Spectrum News 13 put a focus on recognizing challenges the disabled community faces. One of those challenges can be applying for work and securing employment. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows in August 2022,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

