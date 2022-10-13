ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oregonobserver.com

Volleyball: DeForest sweeps Oregon in Badger Challenge

The Oregon volleyball team was swept 3-0 by DeForest in the Badger Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Oregon High School. The Panthers (20-16, 4-3 Badger West) lost by three points or less in all three sets – falling 26-24, 25-23, 25-22. Senior Coco Barnett led the Oregon offense...
DEFOREST, WI
oregonobserver.com

Choose your own autumn adventure with Hillcrest’s Triple Treat festival

Hillcrest Bible Church puts on their second annual fall festival, Triple Treat: Choose Your Own Adventure, for the Oregon community from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Participants can also expect a “drive-through grand finale” from 5-6 p.m. to close out their autumn adventure. Families get to choose...
OREGON, WI

