tctmd.com
STRONG-HF: Fast Optimal GDMT Cuts Deaths, Hospitalizations in Acute HF
High-intensity management of acute heart failure (HF), involving swiftly starting and optimizing oral HF medications followed by regular check-ins and NT-proBNP monitoring after hospital discharge, cuts the rate of all-cause death and HF readmissions within 3 months, according to top-line results from the STRONG-HF trial. The sponsor, Heart Initiative, announced...
tctmd.com
FDA: New Fix Available for Medtronic’s Troubled HeartWare VADs
The US Food and Drug Administration announced today that Medtronic has developed a software fix for subsets of its beleaguered HeartWare ventricular assist device (HVAD) system known to initially fail to start or restart with a delay after the pump is stopped. While the HVAD is no longer commercially available—Medtronic...
