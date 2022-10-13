“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore revealed to GQ magazine that he disowned HBO’s Emmy-winning adaptation of his graphic novel and told the showrunner never to contact him. Moore did not cite the showrunner by name, although Damon Lindelof served in the role. According to Moore, the showrunner sent him a letter during the HBO show’s development and wrote, “Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying ‘Watchmen.’” “That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore said of the showrunner letter. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how...

13 MINUTES AGO