Read full article on original website
Related
In An Era Of Streaming And The Near Death Of The Rom-Com Genre, "Bros" Was Never Going To Succeed
Despite being a quality film, Bros. faced the uphill battle from the start for being a theatrical release of a film in a practically dead genre while marketing itself as something it wasn't.
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boy band, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Review: A friendship ends in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
Irish playwright Martin McDonagh goes back to his home country with his latest film, "The Banshees of Inisherin," a wry and devastating film about the end of a friendship and the ripple effect is has on a small island community
‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Disowned HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ Told Showrunner Never to Contact Him: ‘This Is Embarrassing to Me’
“Watchmen” creator Alan Moore revealed to GQ magazine that he disowned HBO’s Emmy-winning adaptation of his graphic novel and told the showrunner never to contact him. Moore did not cite the showrunner by name, although Damon Lindelof served in the role. According to Moore, the showrunner sent him a letter during the HBO show’s development and wrote, “Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying ‘Watchmen.’” “That wasn’t the best opener,” Moore said of the showrunner letter. “It went on through a lot of, what seemed to me to be, neurotic rambling. ‘Can you at least tell us how...
8 Questions With Veronica Roth As She Chats About Her Latest Book, "Poster Girl"
Station Eleven meets The Minority Report in Roth's latest, and she's here to tell you a little more about why your next read should be Poster Girl.
This ‘Stranger Things’ star is all grown up — and partying for his 21st across Miami
He’ll always have Miami Beach.
Jeffrey Dahmer-themed clothing removed from eBay before Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner and if you are looking for Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired clothing for your costume, one place specifically does not have it.
Comments / 0