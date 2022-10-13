ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Desperate’ Liz Truss set to U-turn on corporation tax this weekend

By Anna Isaac,Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUkmr_0iXgHULF00

Liz Truss is poised to tear up further elements of Kwasi Kwarteng ’s disastrous mini-Budget , with a U-turn on corporation tax expected as early as this weekend.

Discussions were understood to be taking place in 10 Downing Street on a means to avoid fresh market panic after the Bank of England withdraws its emergency bond-purchasing scheme at the end of trading on Friday.

It came after The Independent revealed on Tuesday that officials had been asked to go through the tax giveaway Budget line by line to see where there was scope for change.

The Independent understands that an announcement is planned ahead of Monday’s reopening of markets to restore – partially or in full – the corporation tax hike to 25p scheduled for 2023 by Rishi Sunak but cancelled by Mr Kwarteng last month.

No final decision will be made until the chancellor returns late on Friday from a trip to New York where he was rebuked by IMF president Kristalina Georgieva for pursuing an expansive tax-and-spend policy at odds with the Bank’s efforts to rein in inflation.

In a scarcely veiled call for London to be ready to embrace U-turns, Ms Georgieva said her message to national leaders was: “Don’t prolong the pain...  It is correct to be led by evidence. If the evidence is that it has to be a recalibration, it is right for governments to do so.”

Government bonds and the pound rallied on speculation that a climbdown on corporation tax was in the offing, as well as an uptick in the Bank’s bond-buying activity ahead of Friday’s deadline.

But one Conservative former minister described the move as “desperate” and said it would not be enough to salvage Truss and Kwarteng’s careers, amid reports that senior Tories were already holding talks about replacing the PM with an alliance of former leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

“A prime minister and chancellor reacting to the markets, the centrepiece of their core narrative for the economy shredded and no credibility left,” the MP told The Independent . “It is impossible for them to come back from this.”

Downing Street refused to be drawn on speculation that Ms Truss was ready to sign off on a hike in the 19p levy on corporate profits, which could raise £18.7bn a year to fill Treasury coffers if the planned 25p rate was restored.

Spokespeople did not deny that meetings were taking place, telling reporters only: “Our position hasn’t changed.”

And Mr Kwarteng insisted that he and the PM were “totally focused on delivering on the mini-Budget”, while acknowledging for the first time that the 23 September statement had caused “turbulence”.

“I speak to No 10, I speak to the prime minister all the time,” he told broadcasters. “We are totally focused on delivering the growth plan.”

But there were indications of tensions between Kwarteng and No 10, with one insider saying the chancellor was “nonplussed” to hear of his package being reviewed in Downing Street after being assured that earlier reports of discussions were wrong.

And asked whether the markets were right to expect a U-turn, the chancellor told the Daily Telegraph : “Let’s see.”

Former chancellor George Osborne urged Truss and Kwarteng not to wait until the 31 October medium-term fiscal plan to announce their “inevitable” climbdown.

“Given the pain being caused to the real economy by the financial turbulence, it’s not clear why it is in anyone’s interests to wait 18 more days before the inevitable U-turn on the mini-Budget,” he said.

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls responded: “I agree with George.” And Tory ex-cabinet minister Julian Smith retweeted Mr Osborne’s post with the cryptic comment: “Confidence … Noun: the feeling or belief that one can have faith in or rely on someone or something.”

The chair of the Commons Treasury committee, Tory former minister Mel Stride, told LBC’s Andrew Marr that a U-turn on corporation tax was “quite possible for reasons of basic arithmetic and fiscal responsibility” after Ms Truss ruled out spending cuts to fit an estimated £62bn hold in the nation’s finances.

“We are all struggling to see how all the numbers can add up without some kind of rollback on the mini-Budget,” said Mr Stride. “If you’ve decided you’re going to do it, you do it earlier rather than later – get out there and use it as an approach to steady the market.”

One of the most senior backbench critics of the mini-Budget told The Independent that rowing back on corporation tax would be “a sensible move”.

Another backbench Sunak supporter said: “I’m not sure what other option they are left with… Stabilising the market has to be the priority.”

And ex-home secretary Priti Patel told Sky News’s Beth Rigby that the need for financial stability “will probably dictate some of these changes now”.

But a former member of the cabinet said Mr Kwarteng should stick to his timetable – saying further U-turns before 31 October “smacks of panic”.

After Ms Truss was savaged at a meeting of MPs in Westminster on Wednesday night, where one senior backbencher accused her of “trashing 10 years of conservatism”, Tories voiced despair at the depths to which the party had plunged.

“To think we are in the state just a month after a new leader just beggars belief,” said one. “It’s what happens when a little group who think they know everything take over and don’t talk to anyone.”

Ms Truss is expected to meet groups of MPs in No 10 over the coming week for consultations on the way forward, in the hope of securing a warmer welcome for the 31 October plan.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Mr Kwarteng should not remain in post long enough to deliver the Halloween statement.

“The only way to restore credibility is for Kwasi Kwarteng to resign or be sacked,” said Sir Ed.

“His botched Budget then needs to be scrapped altogether and replaced with a fair and responsible plan, including emergency support for mortgage borrowers bearing the brunt of this Conservative chaos.”

But a defiant chancellor insisted he would “absolutely 100 per cent” still be in office a month from now, adding: “I’m going nowhere.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Truss administration was in “utter chaos”.

“Labour has said repeatedly that they need to reverse the kamikaze Budget and restore confidence,” said Ms Reeves.

“This is now urgent as the Bank of England’s intervention in the markets ends on Friday. The Tories cannot allow the chaos caused by their mini-Budget to continue any longer.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister

Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of ‘hiding away’ after sending Penny Mordaunt to face MPs in her place

Prime minister Liz Truss was today accused of “hiding away” from scrutiny after she dodged questions in the House of Commons, sending Penny Mordaunt in her place.There was loud and derisive laughter from Labour benches as Ms Mordaunt told MPs that the prime minister could not turn up to answer an urgent question on the economic crisis resulting from her botched mini-Budget because she was “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that Ms Truss should be showing leadership at this time, but told MPs: “The lady’s not for turning up.”Sir Keir thanked Ms Mordaunt for answering...
POLITICS
The Independent

Martin Lewis calls for immediate increase in benefits after Jeremy Hunt rips up mini-Budget

Martin Lewis has called on the government to increase benefits in line with inflation after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of the government’s mini-Budget.The personal finance guru and founder of MoneySavingExpert said that there are “a lot of very desperate people” who “will need reassurance” that they will be able to make ends meet during these tumultuous times.It comes after Mr Hunt announced his new measures days into his job as chancellor after Liz Truss sacked his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng after their financial plans tanked the pound and spooked the markets.In a bid to steady the markets, Mr...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘Blindingly obvious’ Liz Truss must resign, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt says

Crispin Blunt believes it’s “blindingly obvious” Liz Truss must resign.He has become the first Conservative MP to publicly call on the prime minister to quit, suggesting the government cannot carry credibility while she is still the leader.“I’m afraid the blindingly obvious conclusion is that she must [go],” Mr Blunt said.“If the issue does has to be forced, a way can be found to force it. That was shown when Boris Johnson lost the confidence of his ministerial colleagues,” he added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’'The game is up’: First Tory MP publicly calls for Liz Truss to step downUK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon says
POLITICS
The Independent

Threat to pensions as Jeremy Hunt tears up Liz Truss’s economic plans

The future of the “triple lock” protection for state pensions was tonight thrown into doubt after new chancellor Jeremy Hunt refused to commit himself to keeping it.Charities voiced alarm over the chancellor’s words, which stand in stark contrast to previous promises from Liz Truss and Mr Hunt’s predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng to keep the lock, which guarantees pensions will rise with the highest of inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent.Age UK said older Britons of modest means face “deep hardship this winter unlike anything most of us have seen before.”It came as Mr Hunt dramatically slashed from two years to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Energy bills set to hit £4,000 a year after Liz Truss’s ‘broken promise’ on help

Britons face their annual household energy bills rocketing to £4,000 from April after Liz Truss U-turned on her promise of two years of government support, experts have warned.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Monday that the government could only guarantee its cap on the unit price of energy – designed to keep average bills at no more than £2,500 – for another six months.Opposition parties, fuel poverty campaigners and union leaders said Ms Truss’s promise to protect families for two years “lies in tatters” – warning of a frightening “cliff edge” ahead in spring.Mr Hunt said the Treasury review...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss news - live: Hunt insists PM will still be in job at Christmas amid calls to oust her

Liz Truss will remain prime minister at Christmas, Jeremy Hunt said despite a growing campaign among Tory backbenchers to oust her.The chancellor said in an interview with Sky News that he has faith in her ability to cling to power amid economic and political chaos caused by her government’s plans.Mr Hunt called on critics within the Conservative Party to “give her a chance” and said Britain does not need more instability.He also denied that he had ambitions to succeed her as PM, saying: “I rule it out, Mrs Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out.” The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour’s Reeves warns the ‘damage has been done’ despite ‘humiliating U-turns’

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has warned the “damage has been done” despite the Government’s “humiliating U-turns”.The shadow chancellor called on the Government to “extend a windfall tax on energy producers” adding that Prime Minister Liz Truss has “no authority, no credibility, no plan for growth”.Ms Reeves cautioned “every single public service is again at risk from the Conservatives” as she warned of “austerity season two”.Addressing Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Commons, she said: “The fourth in four months of chaos and fiasco as this Conservative Government spirals down the political plughole. But the damage has been done.“This is a Tory crisis...
WORLD
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt signals state pensions triple lock could be scrapped

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the triple lock on state pensions increases could be scrapped, as he refused to make any commitments on “individual policy areas”.The Chancellor said decisions would be taken “through the prism of what matters” to the most vulnerable but failed to guarantee the Government would maintain the triple lock, the policy commitment by which state pensions are uprated by whichever is highest of 2.5%, wages and inflation.At the end of September, his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng had said he and the Prime Minister were “absolutely committed” to it.I’m very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Biden doesn’t regret calling Liz Truss tax cuts ‘mistake’ after recent criticism of plan

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday said President Joe Biden is standing by his recent comments about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan.Over the weekend, Mr Biden said it was “predictable” that Ms Truss and her Tory government would be forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without corresponding spending cuts after the proposal roiled financial markets and sent the Pound tumbling against the US dollar.“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake," said Mr Biden. He added that he “disagree[s] with the policy”.Asked if Mr Biden regrets the comments,...
POTUS
The Independent

New economic body announced by Chancellor to include Osborne’s ex-chief of staff

Jeremy Hunt has announced the formation of a new economic advisory council to provide “independent expert advice” to the Government as he seeks to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil.The new Chancellor announced the names of the first four advisers, including Rupert Harrison, who served as his predecessor George Osborne’s chief of staff during the austerity era of 2010-2015.The panel will also comprise two former members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee: Gertjan Vlieghe, who is now chief economist at US hedge fund Element Capital, and Sushil Wadhwani, chief investment officer for asset management company PGIM Wadhwani.Karen...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hunt warns of tough spending decisions to come as he tears up Liz Truss’s plan

Liz Truss is battling to save her premiership after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that “eye-wateringly difficult” decisions were needed as he tore up her economic strategy.Mr Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng less than a month ago, as he tried to restore economic stability after weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.Ms Truss became Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership contest on the back of promises to dramatically cut tax, and the wholesale abandonment of the policies has left her fighting for her job after...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Jeremy Hunt, Liz Truss, Therese Coffey – and the battle for our children

As Jeremy Hunt unpacks his boxes as our new chancellor, my thoughts have turned to what’s next for child obesity and whether there might be a glimmer of hope with Hunt in charge of the red box.There needs to be, because we have a child obesity crisis – and it’s a big one. More than one in four children aged 4 to 5 years and four in 10 aged 10 to 11 years are overweight or obese (27.7 per cent and 40.9 per cent respectively). And children living in deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be...
KIDS
The Independent

Hunt: Scottish independence case based on extremist, crank think-tank economics

Jeremy Hunt has suggested the case for Scottish independence is based on “extremist, crank think-tank” economics.The Chancellor was challenged by the SNP’s Stewart Hosie (Dundee East) to disown the “extremist, crank, experimental think-tank economics” adopted by Prime Minister Liz Truss in recent weeks.But Mr Hunt countered by saying he would be happy to if Mr Hosie distanced himself from the thinking behind the support of Scotland’s departure from the union.The exchanges came after Mr Hunt confirmed to Parliament that the UK Government would be reversing many of the policies announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng following a tumultuous few weeks.Speaking...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Maybe a Madame Tussauds waxwork for prime minister is what this country needs

The most tragic aspect of Liz Truss’s truly bizarre decision to come to the House of Commons and spend 40 full minutes auditioning for the role of her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds is that they probably won’t bother making one of her anyway.Perhaps she will be remembered as one of those weird ceremonial figures who appears roughly once a century to carry out some ancient heraldic function or other when the country buries a monarch, and then vanishes again. A bit like the bloke who broke that stick in half, except with the economy.The only difference is that,...
U.K.
The Independent

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation."Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings, after Truss' proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets. It marked an unusual criticism by a U.S. president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.“I wasn’t the only one that thought it was a mistake,"...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sign of ‘badly broken UK politics’ that Truss has not resigned, says Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister has said the Prime Minister not having resigned is a sign of “how badly broken UK politics is”.On Monday, new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that most of Liz Truss’ financial agenda would be scrapped, signalling a significant U-turn by the Prime Minister after three weeks of turmoil in the financial markets.The cut to the basic rate of tax followed the scrapping of the top rate cut, also being axed by the new occupant of No 11, while the plan to cap energy prices for two years was reduced to six months with a new targeted plan to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?

Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New figures show extent of hunger crisis facing schoolchildren

London has the highest proportion of children in poverty who do not receive free school meals according to regional data released as part of the Feed the Future campaign.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereAround 210,000 pupils in London live in households that rely on universal credit but miss out on free school meals – because their parents earn more than the restrictive threshold of £7,400 (excluding benefits) a year. This equates to 41 per cent of all children in the capital living in poverty. This compares to 100,000 pupils in poverty being denied in the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy