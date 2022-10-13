ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?

Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Little Change in the Latest SD Media Volleyball Poll

After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll. Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Young Homeowners Love These Iowa and South Dakota Cities

More and more young Americans are finding the dream of homeownership a bit out of reach these days. A volatile economy coupled with a shortage of affordable, quality houses are forcing more and more millennials to either rent or return home to live with Mom and Dad. In fact, homeownership...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota

South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
FLORIDA STATE
B102.7

Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Iowa Eggs Scramble All Other States-14.9 Billion Produced

Indiana – 10,606,800,000. When you get down to the yolk of an egg these babies pack a punch containing most of the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required by the body. Just one large egg contains 6g of protein, as well as 13 essential vitamins and minerals. Over the centuries...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy